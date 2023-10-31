Zoom's AI companion is getting a boost to make it even smarter

Zoom has revealed plans for its AI Companion to help even more workers be more productive with the launch of new features and greater support.

In an announcement proudly proclaiming that the tool has now has summarized one million meetings, the video calling company said that it would now support 32 new languages, which will launch in preview before being made generally available.

AI Companion users will now be able to see in-meeting questions in the new languages, plus receive short meeting summary overviews before the full summary.

Zoom AI is getting even better, for no additional cost

It’s no secret that video conferencing has become the norm for so many workers globally, but many of us still fear public speaking, even from the comfort of our own homes.

To solve this, Zoom has added a new speech analytics section to its Smart Recordings to provide the host with information about their talk-listen ratio, talk speed, and speech fillers, all in a bid to optimize engagement.

The company also plans to introduce greater control over which models its customers use, with an option to only enable Zoom’s proprietary LLM.

The updates are planned for a release sometime in November, and eligible Zoom users will get them for free. Speaking about the company’s commitment to value, Zoom CPO Smita Hashim said:

“Our unique federated approach allows us to dynamically utilize different models, helping to reduce AI overhead costs and provide broad access to generative AI.”

Zoom says that more than 125,000 accounts are now using the AI Companion. The company says it will continue to improve existing features and add new ones, in an effort to maintain its position as one of the working world’s favorite video conferencing apps.