WordPress.com owner Automattic just bought a voice messaging service

In an effort to address what it sees as an increasingly chaotic world of online messaging, or in its own words, a “mess,” WordPress.com owner Automattic has announced its acquisition of Beeper, a universal messaging app designed to integrate 14 separate messaging apps into a single inbox.

The news follows the San Francisco-headquartered company’s acquisition of Texts.com late last year, and demonstrates Automattic’s commitment to simplifying messaging.

As part of the agreement, both Beeper and Texts.com are set to become one platform, which will continue to be known as Beeper.

Citing communication as a basic human right, Automattic said that it’s committed to making its online messaging services accessible, encrypted, and open-source where possible.

Beeper, renowned for its user-friendly interface and extensive app integrations, will continue operating as it has done, but under Automattic’s guidance and leadership. Texts.com founder Kishan Bagaria and Beeper founder Eric Migicovsky will continue to work together to tackle online messaging.

Migicovsky, whose job role will change from Beeper CEO to Automattic Head of Messaging, added that he and Matt Mullenweg, Automattic CEO, have known each other “for years” and that Mullenweg had been an early user, supporter, and investor in the platform.

In a separate Beeper blog, Migicovsky confirmed that users of both platforms will see very few changes, commenting on the alignment of Beeper and Texts.com’s visions.

At the same time, Beeper confirmed that it had scrapped its waitlist and that its Android app had reached general availability. The app had already attracted 115,000 beta testers and 466,000 members on the waitlist.

While Beeper has had its struggles in the past, including complications with Apple and iMessage, Automattic’s acquisition of Beeper marks a significant milestone in the simplification and interoperability of online messaging.