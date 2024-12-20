Why software-defined perimeters (SDPs) are taking over where VPNs left off

VPNs (Virtual Private Networks) have been around for ages – or at least… they’ve been the go-to for secure remote access since the early days of the internet. The problem is however, the world has changed, and unfortunately, VPNs haven’t kept up – not even a little. They are simply not built for the way we work today. With cloud computing, a distributed workforce, and cyber threats evolving more and more every day, VPNs have grown increasingly outdated.

Here’s where Software-Defined Perimeters, or SDPs, come into play. Designed from the ground up for how we work and live today, SDPs bring a fresh approach to network security that’s more flexible, secure, and user-friendly than VPNs could ever be.

Don Boxley Social Links Navigation CEO and Co-Founder of DH2i.

For years, VPNs were a solid choice. Connecting users to a network by creating an encrypted “tunnel” to keep information safe. But the way they do it leaves something to be desired. With VPNs, once a user is in, they’re usually given access to the entire network – even parts they don’t need. In today’s security landscape, that’s a problem, and a rather serious one at that.

This is because, VPNs come in two main flavors:

Remote Access VPNs – Letting individuals connect from anywhere, often with third-party apps

Site-to-Site VPNs – Linking up entire offices or networks with dedicated hardware

So yes, these setups may work well in very simple situations. But as companies adopt more mobile and cloud resources, VPNs are struggling to keep up.

SDPs are the smarter alternative for modern needs

Instead of just verifying a user’s location, SDPs focus on who the user is. They make sure each person (and their device) has specific access to only the resources they need – and nothing more. You could think of it like a “need-to-know” approach, where only precise access is granted thereby reducing the risks of overexposure to sensitive and/or confidential data.

SDPs operate by splitting up the control plane (where access rules live) from the data plane (where data actually flows). When a user tries to connect, the SDP checks who they are, verifies their device, and then and only then, connects them to specific resources.

Why SDPs are outpacing VPNs

There’s a reason why more and more companies are turning to SDPs. They’re simply better suited for today’s requirements. Let’s look at some of the main advantages SDPs have over VPNs:

Security, the “Zero Trust” Way: SDPs are based on “zero trust,” which means everyone has to verify their identity and device before getting access – no one is automatically trusted. On top of that, SDPs “hide” resources behind an invisible layer (often called the “black cloud”) that blocks hackers from even seeing the network.

Pinpointed Access and Control: VPNs often give users more access than they need, but SDPs limit access strictly to what’s necessary. This not only makes the network safer but also limits any damage if a user’s credentials are compromised.

Scale Without the Headaches: VPNs can become clunky and expensive as an organization grows, especially in cloud environments. SDPs, however, are cloud-native and scale easily across different environments. Whether your resources are in private data centers, public clouds, or both, SDPs can handle it without requiring costly hardware or endless reconfigurations.

Easy Management with Fewer Hassles: VPNs are notorious for their ongoing maintenance. You’ve got hardware to deal with, configurations to set up, and frequent updates. SDPs, being software-driven, eliminate much of that hassle.

More Affordable, Greater ROI: VPNs require dedicated appliances and continuous upkeep, making them a costly choice as the user base grows. SDPs, in contrast, don’t need the same physical infrastructure, so they end up being more affordable – especially for companies that are scaling fast.

SDP in action

Companies with remote teams can finally take control with SDPs. No more worrying about users accessing sensitive parts of the network they shouldn’t touch. SDPs allow specific permissions for each user, letting them access only their designated apps and files. In highly regulated industries like finance and healthcare, SDPs are proving essential to meeting strict data protection laws that VPNs alone can’t satisfy.

Another plus? SDPs allow organizations to respond quickly to new security threats, without the need to reconfigure networks or hardware. They offer a faster, more flexible way to adapt to emerging risks – something VPNs struggle to keep up with.

SDPs lead the way for modern security

If there’s one thing to remember, it’s this: SDP provides an efficient and secure approach -- letting organizations control access, based on identity and device -- enhancing security in ways that VPNs just can't match.

By switching from VPNs to SDP, organizations can stay ahead of current challenges, not to mention, stay prepared for the future... with the utmost confidence.

