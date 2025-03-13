What is HeyGen? Everything we know about the AI video platform

HeyGen is an AI-powered video creation platform designed to generate realistic talking avatars and AI-driven videos from text input.

The tool helps businesses, marketers, and educators create engaging content quickly, without requiring professional video editing skills, and it has gained attention for its high-quality avatar lip-syncing, diverse language support, and ease of use.

Unlike traditional video creation tools, HeyGen eliminates the need for cameras, actors, or complex editing software, making it a cost-effective solution for professional video production.

This article was correct as of March 2025. AI tools are updated regularly and it is possible that some features have changed since this article was written. Some features may also only be available in certain countries.

What is HeyGen?

HeyGen is an AI video generation tool that enables users to create lifelike digital avatars that speak in multiple languages and was developed to simplify the video production process by using deep learning and synthetic media to generate high-quality videos with minimal effort.

Instead of relying on traditional filming, HeyGen lets users input text, select an AI-generated voice, and pair it with realistic avatars that deliver the dialogue.

The platform caters to businesses, content creators, and educators who need to produce professional-looking videos efficiently, supporting a wide range of use cases, from marketing and explainer videos to corporate training and social media content.

Users can customize avatars with different voices, accents, and facial expressions, ensuring their videos match specific branding or audience requirements.

Its ability to convert text into engaging video content has made it a valuable tool for those seeking to scale video production without large budgets or expertise.

What can you use HeyGen for?

HeyGen is commonly used for corporate training, marketing videos, and multilingual content creation. Businesses use it to generate professional-looking explainer videos, product demonstrations, and internal communications without the need for expensive production teams or video shoots.

Educators and content creators also benefit from HeyGen’s AI-driven avatars, which allow them to create engaging e-learning content, YouTube videos, and social media posts.

The platform’s text-to-video capabilities could be particularly useful for brands looking to reach international audiences, as it offers multilingual voiceovers with accurate lip-syncing.

HeyGen enables companies to produce high-quality, scalable video content at a fraction of the time and cost of traditional video production methods.

What can’t you use HeyGen for?

HeyGen is not a full-fledged video editing suite and lacks advanced post-production features such as intricate transitions, special effects, or detailed timeline control. Therefore, users looking for precise video editing capabilities may find the platform limiting.

Additionally, HeyGen is not designed for real-time animation or motion capture, meaning it cannot create fully customizable 3D avatars with extensive movement or actions beyond the pre-set facial expressions.

While the AI-generated voices are impressive, they may still lack the emotional nuance and variation of a human narrator, making it less suitable for storytelling that requires deep expressiveness.

Another limitation is that while it offers a variety of avatar customization options, it does not allow users to create completely bespoke characters from scratch, restricting creative flexibility for those needing unique designs.

How much does HeyGen cost?

HeyGen offers a free plan with limited features, including watermarked videos and restricted export options, making it suitable for testing but not for professional use.

Paid plans start at $30 per month (around £24) for the Creator Plan, which provides access to higher video resolutions, longer video durations, and a wider range of avatars.

The Business Plan, priced at $225 per month (or £180), includes premium avatars, increased monthly video credits, and team collaboration tools for businesses that require frequent content production.

For large-scale users, Enterprise pricing is available upon request, offering API access, bulk video generation, and priority support. The platform’s pricing is on the higher side compared to some competitors, which may be a consideration for small businesses or individual creators.

Where can you use HeyGen?

HeyGen is a web-based platform, meaning it is accessible from any modern browser without requiring software downloads.

At present, HeyGen does not offer a standalone mobile or desktop app, but its cloud-based infrastructure allows seamless access across computers, tablets, and smartphones.

Users can generate videos online and download them in various formats for sharing across platforms like YouTube, LinkedIn, and TikTok.

Is HeyGen any good?

We have not yet reviewed HeyGen, but online feedback suggests it is a powerful AI video tool with a range of useful features. Many users praise its realistic avatar lip-syncing, multilingual support, and ease of use as major strengths.

Businesses appreciate its ability to generate professional-looking videos quickly, making it ideal for corporate training, marketing, and internal communications.

However, some user criticisms include its high pricing, limited avatar customization, and occasional robotic tone in AI-generated voices. While it excels in efficiency, some users feel it lacks the creative flexibility of traditional video editing tools.

Use HeyGen if

- HeyGen is an excellent choice if you need to create professional-looking videos without the hassle of filming or editing. Its AI-powered avatars and multilingual voiceovers make it particularly useful for businesses producing training materials, explainer videos, and marketing content.

- If you frequently need to generate videos in multiple languages, HeyGen’s accurate lip-syncing and AI-driven speech capabilities provide a fast and effective solution.

- Content creators and educators can also benefit from its ease of use, letting them quickly turn scripts into engaging videos for social media, e-learning, or presentations.

Don’t use HeyGen if

- If you require a full-featured video editing suite with advanced effects, transitions, and timeline control, HeyGen may not meet your needs. While it simplifies video production, it lacks the detailed editing tools found in software like Adobe Premiere Pro or Final Cut Pro.

- For those looking for real-time animation capabilities or fully customisable 3D avatars, HeyGen is also not the best choice. Its avatars are pre-set, and while they offer some flexibility, they cannot be entirely redesigned.

- Additionally, if you are on a tight budget, HeyGen’s pricing may be prohibitive, particularly for small businesses or individual creators.

Also consider

If you’re looking for alternatives, Synthesia is a well-established AI video tool that excels in corporate and training content, offering high-quality avatar animations with a focus on professional use.

For those needing more customization options, DeepBrain AI provides AI-generated videos with a broader range of avatars and more advanced editing capabilities.

Meanwhile, Elai.io is a cost-effective option for users who want text-to-video automation with AI-generated voices, making it a good alternative for businesses needing scalable content creation at a lower price point.