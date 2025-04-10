What are edge native applications for cloud computing?

When we think about cloud computing, we often picture large data centers in major capital cities where the biggest hubs are located. These massive centralized data centers are great for many tasks, but they’re not always the best or only option, especially when speed is critical.

That’s where edge native applications come in. Unlike traditional cloud apps, which rely on distant central servers, edge Native Apps are able to process data much closer to where it’s actually needed.

Imagine you’re driving in the Scottish Highlands, and your car’s automatic sensing system detects traffic just three car lengths up the winding road ahead. The faster your car can react, the safer you are. If that data had to travel to a far-off cloud server in London and back, even a tiny delay could be a problem and cause an incident. But if that task is performed with an edge Native App, the response happens almost instantly, right where it matters.

This can happen because the app is supported by an edge server in a regional city like Edinburgh, or a local town, or even a specific internet point of presence. This geographical shift in where computing actually happens makes a big difference in speed and efficiency.

The same principles apply to fraud detection. If a suspicious transaction happens in a café in Marseilles, an edge-based fraud detection system can evaluate real-time signals—like whether the mobile phone is also in Marseilles, whether the transaction originates from a familiar device, and even subtle behavioral cues like typing speed or touch patterns.

By making this decision instantly at the edge, rather than relying on a central fraud system in Paris, the app can block fraudulent activity while avoiding unnecessary card declines for genuine users. This results in both stronger security and a smoother customer experience.

John Bradshaw Social Links Navigation Director for Cloud Computing Technology and Strategy EMEA at Akamai.

Specific definitions

Now that we understand some use cases and why distance matters, what do edge and native actually mean?

Simply put, the "edge" is where the action happens. It’s where the end-user actually uses the outputs of the application or computing process - whether that be an autonomous vehicle, or a wearable health device, or real-time energy grid monitoring. If apps, data and computing power can happen closer to the edge where it is needed, the service the end-user enjoys will be faster and more efficient, compared to a more traditional centralized data center architecture.

"Native" means the application is designed specifically for that environment, just like mobile apps are built differently for phones and tablets. Ever opened an app on your iPad and noticed it doesn’t look quite right on the screen compared to your phone? That’s because it wasn’t natively built for that device.

Edge native apps work the same way. They’re designed to run efficiently at the edge, taking advantage of cloud principles like containers and microservices to keep resource use low, enabling them to be run at the edge rather than in a centralized data center.

What are the key features?

An edge-native application is software designed to run primarily at that this edge of the internet, close to users or data sources, rather than in centralized data centers. These apps use distributed edge computing infrastructure to give businesses several key benefits when compared to traditional applications.

Speed and low latency is a key advantage. Edge native apps allow businesses to move faster by making it easier for data to be processed closer to users, rather than waiting for it to travel to a distant cloud data center. A great example is in the telecom sector. Imagine a customer based in London landing in Barcelona and instantly needing access to their organization's cloud firewall. With an edge-native approach, those services can be deployed locally, avoiding unnecessary delays.

Open source software also plays a crucial role, making edge native apps more interoperable and flexible. Enterprise-grade solutions like NATS.io and Kubeflow offer robust support while allowing workflows to move freely between environments without major rework.

What about cost? Well, with data travelling shorter distances, businesses can reduce costs associated with bandwidth, latency, and cloud processing fees. Instead of constantly sending data back and forth to centralized cloud servers, edge native apps handle processing locally, making operations more efficient and cost-effective. Additionally, minimizing data egress (the cost of transferring data out of a provider’s network) helps businesses further control expenses while optimizing performance.

Another big advantage of edge native applications is data locality. Edge native applications, by their very design, store and use data closer to where it is generated. This improves privacy, enhances efficiency, and helps ensure compliance with data sovereignty requirements.

Real world applications

While most businesses won’t need edge native apps for routine tasks like HR or payroll, they are essential for global enterprises that rely on real-time operations. Industries like manufacturing, defense, and agriculture are leading the way, using edge technology for predictive maintenance, hyper-personalization, and mission-critical decision-making.

So why hasn’t this been fully commercialized yet? The biggest challenge isn’t the technology - it’s lack of understanding. Edge native’s value can be difficult to articulate in a quick sales pitch, and businesses are still figuring out how it's effective for them.

Conceptually, it’s a big leap in how apps are built - going from a centralized model that’s been in use since the 80s, to a more complex model where parts of your business’ app might be running in entirely different locations. But as more companies recognize its speed, efficiency, cost savings, and sustainability benefits, it won’t be long before edge Native Apps become the standard, not the exception.

The future of cloud

For businesses looking to stay ahead, now is the time to embrace edge Native solutions. Enterprises can optimize infrastructure, improve performance, and reduce costs by shifting away from traditional, centralized cloud models. The future of cloud computing isn’t about building more massive data centers it’s about distributing applications intelligently, ensuring they run exactly where and when they’re needed.

