Yoast's new AI tool wants to speed up your SEO best practices

Getting the most out of your SEO optimization strategy could soon be a lot more intuitive thanks to a new release from Yoast.

The WordPress plugin, owned by Newfold Digital, has unveiled an AI title and meta description generator, which leverages internal SEO knowledge to produce unique, high-quality titles and meta descriptions for every page.

Using the capabilities of generative AI, Yoast's new feature allows website users to add SEO titles and meta descriptions with a single click of a button. No need to squeeze your brain for creative titles, users can choose from a list of high-impact titles or generate more as needed.

Optimizing SEO with a click

Yoast says its first-ever AI-powered plugin will allow marketing professionals to save time, and gives users without much technical expertise the means to enhance their online visibility and performance.

Entrepreneurs managing online stores will be able to leverage Yoast WooCommerce SEO, the ecommerce add-on to the Yoast SEO Premium plugin. This add-on tool generates relevant meta descriptions for product pages turbocharging the game for digital merchants seeking visibility and enhanced user engagement with a fraction of the effort and cost of hiring a specialized SEO team.

Premium users will also gain access to Yoast's advanced AI-powered functionalities without any additional costs.

Kimberley Cole, General Manager at Newfold Digital, highlights Yoast's commitment to "ensuring that every website owner can access elite SEO tools that are easy to use".

The news follows similar announcements from website builders Wix and Duda on their inclusion of AI-powered SEO tools in premium packages.