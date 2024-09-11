Hostinger introduces a host of new features
Some of them are powered by Artificial Intelligence
Hostinger, one of the world’s best website builder and hosting services, has introduced a handful of new tools and features last month, helping web designers and businesses create better experiences.
In a blog post updated earlier this week, Hostinger said it has introduced 4 new features for its Business Website Builder plan, two of which are AI-powered.
First is an AI-powered image background remover, which could come in particularly handy for those operating an ecommerce business. Simply upload the image to the product’s page, hover over it, and click the 'Edit background' button that appears. After that, you can pick a clean, solid background color, which will visually declutter the page and emphasize the product even further.
The second new feature is an AI-powered CSV product upload tool. Now, users can upload CSV files in different formats directly to the site, without worrying about compatibility. The AI will analyze the data and automatically adjust it, saving precious time. The feature is currently in beta, and as such is limited to 50 products per file. Hostinger did not mention when the tool might leave beta and go into general availability.
Custom fields and more
The third new feature on the Hostinger Website Builder allows users to offer free or paid digital content. By offering free ebooks, courses, and similar, users can test the market, launch beta versions, and gather user feedback, with ease. A payment provider is not necessary.
Finally, product pages now come with custom fields, allowing users to personalize their orders. Things like inscriptions, customized messages, follow-up documents, and more, can now easily be shared.
Hostinger Website Builder is an intuitive platform designed for users to create professional websites without needing coding or design skills.
Its Business Website Builder plan is a premium package designed for users looking to create and manage websites with advanced features. This plan allows users to create online stores with up to 500 products, manage orders, and integrate over 20 global payment methods. In recent times, it’s been aggressively pushing AI features, adding the advanced tech to its content generation services, SEO, image creation, and more. It has millions of users globally.
