Struggling to remember your passwords? These VPNs offer password management and great savings over Black Friday

Reusing the same password across multiple accounts is one of the biggest cybersecurity mistakes you can make. However, keeping tabs on all those unique logins is undeniably tricky.

That’s where a password manager comes in handy. They remember all of your passwords for you, encrypt them, and can even generate super secure passphrases with a click. Even better? Plenty of today’s best VPNs also have their very own password managers.

Black Friday sales are upon us. So, if you’re intrigued by password managers and want all the benefits of a VPN, now is the best time to shore up your security and bag a Black Friday VPN deal in the process.

Why password security matters

Cybercriminals are crafty little creeps, and the first and best way of preventing them from accessing your accounts (and all of the potentially sensitive data stored within) is with a secure password. Plus, you’ll also be reducing the risk of being involved in costly data leaks.

A weak password is, as you can imagine, a lot easier to crack than one stuffed with symbols and numbers. Ensuring that your password is at least 16 characters long means it’ll take billions of years to figure out – whereas an 8-character password only takes a few hours.

Of course, you won’t want to use that one solid password for everything, as reusing passwords is massively risky. If a bad actor gets access to one account, and you’ve been sharing passwords across multiple sites, they could get access to everything else – your social media, banking platforms, and medical accounts.

Then, the bad actor has everything they need to lock you out of your account and sell your data for profit – or even go on to commit identity fraud.

Top tips for strengthening your passwords

So, with all this in mind, you might be wondering about the ingredients to a perfect password. Let’s go through the recipe one at a time:

One password per account : every time you log in to a site or create a new account, you should be using a different password – and a password manager can help you generate and remember these unique logins.

: every time you log in to a site or create a new account, you should be using a different password – and a password manager can help you generate and remember these unique logins. Get creative with symbols and numbers : the best passwords are an eclectic mix of characters – numbers, symbols, and non-dictionary terms included. Get weird with it if you’re generating your own.

: the best passwords are an eclectic mix of characters – numbers, symbols, and non-dictionary terms included. Get weird with it if you’re generating your own. Don’t include personal information : gone are the days when including your pet, children, or spouse’s name in a password was acceptable. It’s a nice homage, but it’s predictable, and a hacker combing through your social media will incorporate these details into their brute-force attacks.

: gone are the days when including your pet, children, or spouse’s name in a password was acceptable. It’s a nice homage, but it’s predictable, and a hacker combing through your social media will incorporate these details into their brute-force attacks. Switch it up regularly : change your passwords every three months or so to keep your accounts locked up tight and, if you receive an alert that a login has been involved in a data leak, change the associated password right away.

: change your passwords every three months or so to keep your accounts locked up tight and, if you receive an alert that a login has been involved in a data leak, change the associated password right away. Enable multi-factor authentication: MFA is a must-have wherever it’s available, as it requires you to input a unique code whenever logging into a site or app. You’ll receive the code via text, usually, which means that a hacker won’t be able to access your accounts unless they have your phone, too (which is seriously unlikely).

My VPN recommendations

1. NordVPN – from $2.99 per month

The best VPN overall

NordVPN's very own password manager, NordPass, is included in its Plus and Ultimate plans – and you'll also get a data breach scanner that'll alert you if your information is involved in a leak. NordVPN itself is a stellar service and our #1 pick overall, and its modest pricing is now even cheaper thanks to the Black Friday sales. Check it out for yourself with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

2. ExpressVPN – from $5.32 per month

The best VPN for beginners

ExpressVPN is our favorite secure VPN for a reason – and its password manager, ExpressVPN Keys, is a huge part of why. The password manager is included in every ExpressVPN subscription, and both tools are incredibly easy to use even if you're totally new to the tech. As Black Friday approaches, don't forget to make the most of ExpressVPN's sale and enjoy a 30-day money-back guarantee.