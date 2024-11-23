Beware of Black Friday frenzy – UK issues an "urgent alert" as shopping scams surge

The UK's cybersecurity and law enforcement have issued an "urgent alert" as people get ready to grab the best Black Friday deals around.

Data from the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) and Action Fraud shows a significant surge in financial losses to online shopping scams.

Between November 2023 and January 2024 alone, Brits lost over £11.5 million in online shopping scams, with each victim losing £695 on average.

Black Friday warning

"Our message to anyone shopping online as we approach Black Friday is simple: if you come across anything that doesn’t feel right – stop what you’re doing, break contact, and do not click any links," said UK's Fraud Minister Lord Hanson, admitting that more needs to be done to tackle online fraud.

You should especially be wary of offers you find on social media platforms. The Action Fraud report also revealed, in fact, that almost half of the incidents (43%) came from social media platforms in 2023.

"Never feel pressured into buying anything online - creating a false sense of urgency is a tell-tale sign of a fraudster," suggests Adam Mercer, Deputy Head of Action Fraud.

Mercer also recommends avoiding bank transfers if you can, whether you're shopping on online marketplaces, social media, or retailer websites. A credit card is the preferred option for the privacy-conscious as it provides more protection if anything goes wrong.

Besides being vigilant at all times, the NCSC has also launched a nationwide campaign, as part of Stop! Think Fraud, to encourage people to set up 2-step verification on their most important accounts.

Two or multiple-factor authentication adds an extra layer of security as it requires you to provide an additional form of identification, on top of your password, to access your account. This might be a one-time code sent in an SMS, a magic link sent to your email, a biometrical print, or clicking on a specific app on your device.

Experts at Surfsark, one of the best VPN providers on the market right now, have shared extra tips on how to avoid Black Friday scams.

These include avoiding browsing on potentially compromised public Wi-Fi without a virtual private network (VPN) as scammers may set up malicious Wi-Fi hotspots in busy shopping areas. Most notably, they suggest always checking the sender's email address to minimize the chances of falling victim to phishing attacks.

Yet, according to Surfshark's cybersecurity expert Miguel Fornés, fake websites and deals remain the most common tactics.

He said: "Stick to the brands you know well, or do additional research if you are shopping at a new site. Be cautious of poor grammar, misspellings, and unusual phrases, as these can indicate that a site or message might be a scam."