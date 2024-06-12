VMware signs major new OEM deals, with Dell joining HPE and Lenovo

VMware has re-signed OEM sales agreements with three major hardware vendors – Dell, HPE and Lenovo.

The news (via The Register) comes around five months after Dell confirmed that it would be terminating its distribution deal with VMware in the wake of major policy and pricing revisions implemented under its new Broadcom leadership.

The agreements will enable the vendors to continue offering hyperconverged systems and servers pre-installed with VMware’s software stack.

Dell re-signs VMware agreement

Hyperconverged infrastructure, which integrates compute, storage and network virtualization, has become increasingly popular among enterprises thanks to its ability to streamline IT solutions and optimize efficiency.

With three major hardware providers onboard, the new deals will see VMware secure broader distribution. The trio of manufacturers will also benefit from their respective deals by appealing to even more customers.

Dell’s renewal of the partnership in particular highlights the value of the collaboration between itself and the virtualization giant – the Texas-based computer company exited its distribution deal with VMware in January 2024.

“The new agreement builds on Dell and VMware’s 20-plus year relationship and enables the companies to continue delivering co-engineered solutions that help organizations embrace modern applications at cloud scale and optimize their data centers," a statement by Dell said.

The company confirmed that Dell VxRail and Dell vSAN Ready Nodes hyperconverged infrastructure, Dell PowerEdge servers and Dell PowerFlex software-defined infrastructure will benefit from the deal.

HPE and Lenovo have not yet commented on the deal.

As Broadcom continues to navigate self-inflicted challenges following major policy and product shifts in recent months, the new VMware agreements at least offer a sign of renewed confidence in the virtualization giant.