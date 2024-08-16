US lawmakers urge probe into TP-Link over fears of possible cyberattacks

Two representatives of the House Select Committee on China have called for TP-Link to be investigated over possible national security risks.

Republican Representative John Moolenaar and Democratic Representative Raja Krishnamoorthi cited previous examples of TP-Link device vulnerabilities being used to snoop on European government officials.

The known vulnerabilities in TP-Link devices are a “glaring national security issue” the pair stated in a letter to Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo (via Reuters).

China looking to target Wi-Fi routers

"...We request that Commerce verify the threat posed by (China-affiliated small office/home office) routers —particularly those offered by the world's largest manufacturer, TP-Link," the letter stated.

Microsoft, alongside the US and allies, released intelligence that suggested China sought to take advantage of Wi-Fi routers to launch clandestine attacks on US critical infrastructure. However a later statement from the Justice Department said that many of the routers cited in the intelligence were manufactured by Cisco and Netgear.

TP-Link released a statement saying that their routers products are not sold in the US, and that their Wi-Fi routers do not have security vulnerabilities.

Additionally, the Chinese Embassy said it hopes US authorities will “have enough evidence when identifying cyber-related incidents, rather than make groundless speculations and allegations."

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency (CISA) last year pointed out a potential vulnerability in TP-Link routers that could be abused to execute remote code, with US security company Check Point also finding evidence that a Chinese state-sponsored cyber group spied on European officials by installing a firmware implant loaded with malware.