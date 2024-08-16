US lawmakers urge probe into TP-Link over fears of possible cyberattacks

Two representatives of the House Select Committee on China have called for TP-Link to be investigated over possible national security risks.

Republican Representative John Moolenaar and Democratic Representative Raja Krishnamoorthi cited previous examples of TP-Link device vulnerabilities being used to snoop on European government officials.

The known vulnerabilities in TP-Link devices are a “glaring national security issue” the pair stated in a letter to Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo (via Reuters).

China looking to target Wi-Fi routers

"...We request that Commerce verify the threat posed by (China-affiliated small office/home office) routers —particularly those offered by the world's largest manufacturer, TP-Link," the letter stated.

Microsoft, alongside the US and allies, released intelligence that suggested China sought to take advantage of Wi-Fi routers to launch clandestine attacks on US critical infrastructure. However a later statement from the Justice Department said that many of the routers cited in the intelligence were manufactured by Cisco and Netgear.

TP-Link released a statement saying that their routers products are not sold in the US, and that their Wi-Fi routers do not have security vulnerabilities.

Additionally, the Chinese Embassy said it hopes US authorities will “have enough evidence when identifying cyber-related incidents, rather than make groundless speculations and allegations."

The US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency (CISA) last year pointed out a potential vulnerability in TP-Link routers that could be abused to execute remote code, with US security company Check Point also finding evidence that a Chinese state-sponsored cyber group spied on European officials by installing a firmware implant loaded with malware.

