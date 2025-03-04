TSMC announces huge US investment to boost AI development

$100 billion TSMC investment destined for US semiconductor manufacturing

$65 billion has already been invested in Phoenix, Arizona

Tens of thousands of jobs could be created

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) has announced plans to invest at least $100 billion in the US semiconductor manufacturing industry over the next four years.

The move is set to fund three new fabrication plants, two advanced packaging facilities and one R&D center, though details of planned locations have not yet been confirmed.

The company boasted that the project has now become the “largest single foreign direct investment in US history," and adds to its existing $65 billion investment in Phoenix, Arizona.

TSMC US jobs

Besides advancing the semiconductor market, much like any other similar announcement, TSMC highlighted the positive impacts of its investment on the workforce. The company estimates creating 40,000 construction jobs over the next four years as well as “tens of thousands of high-paying, high-tech jobs” across both manufacturing and R&D.

Its Arizona plant already employs more than 3,000 workers and supports US efforts to domesticate its supply chain.

TSMC also suggested a further $200 billion in indirect economic output could be achieved across the US as a result of the announcement.

“Back in 2020, thanks to President Trump’s vision and support, we embarked on our journey of establishing advanced chip manufacturing in the United States. This vision is now a reality,” commented company CEO Dr C C Wei.

Trump had recently declared, “If they did [the chips] in Taiwan to send them here they’ll have 25% or $30% or 50% or whatever the number may be… It’ll go only up. By doing it here, there’s no tariffs.”

The two-time President also criticized Taiwan of monopolizing the market, welcoming the Taiwanese company to its shores to conduct business locally.