Time for new business PCs? Lenovo’s EOFY 2025 deals let you upgrade your work laptops for less
Save up to 43% on powerful productivity laptops for office or home
Tax time is fast approaching and Lenovo Australia has slashed prices by up to 43% on a huge range of business laptops, PCs, accessories and more for EOFY. Skip the late June rush with the code EOFYEARLYACCESS and save up to a whopping AU$1,490.
The ThinkPad family is a top choice for work – whether at home or the office – and Lenovo has deals on everything from affordable laptops under AU$1,000 to high-performance workstations with cutting-edge hardware. It’s also not just ThinkPads on sale either – for example, you can also grab the newly launched 16-inch Yoga 7i 2-in-1 for 42% off, now just AU$1,999.
For the biggest business savings, it’s also worth signing up for a free Lenovo Pro account and browsing the dedicated Business Store for exclusive offers, as well as one-on-one support and advice.
To make finding a great deal easier, we've highlighted our top picks below, but if you'd prefer to browse yourself, you can explore the full range of EOFY discounts at Lenovo Australia.
Save AU$615.54
This compact 13.3-inch laptop offers a compelling mix of features and is currently 29% off. The slightly older Ryzen 5 Pro 7545U processor is still decently powerful, but if you do want to tweak the specs, you can upgrade the RAM, SSD and other hardware during checkout. The X13 also stands out thanks to extras like a facial recognition webcam and a 100% sRGB colour gamut on the 1920 x 1200 display.
Save AU$430
This affordable machine is 31% off, and offers solid specs for a 14-inch ThinkPad under AU$1,000. The E series is comparatively simple, but the Intel Core i5-13420H in use here handles office tasks well, and this model has ample RAM and a larger SSD than most at this price.
If you need longer battery life or have a GPU-focused workload, consider the AMD Ryzen 5 7530U variant for AU$949.
Save AU$705.07
This newly launched ThinkPad features the latest AMD Ryzen AI 7 Pro 360 processor with graphics driven by an impressive Radeon 880M iGPU. It’s well suited to demanding workloads, with 32GB of RAM (upgradable to 64GB during checkout) and a 50-TOPs NPU. The 14-inch touchscreen has a fairly standard 1920 x 1200 resolution, but the laptop makes up for it with features like a facial recognition webcam and Wi-Fi 7. Not bad at 25% off.
Save AU$600
The IdeaPad Pro 5 is well suited to business use, with a capable CPU and an above-average 24GB of RAM. This model is perfect for those who need a premium display, thanks to a 2.8K (2880 x 1800) OLED panel with 500-nit brightness and 100% DCI-P3 colour accuracy. It also includes a large 84Wh battery, a 1TB SSD and a facial recognition webcam – and just as importantly, it’s 29% off.
Also consider the IdeaPad Pro 5i Intel variant, with a Core Ultra 5 255H CPU and 32GB of RAM for AU$1,479 (34% off).
Save AU$900
This Yoga Pro is 35% off and combines a Ryzen AI 7 350 CPU, a high-performance 880M iGPU and 32GB of RAM into a powerful machine that’s ideal for business or home-office use. The 14.5-inch 2.9K (2944 x 1840) OLED display is equally impressive, thanks to a 500-nit brightness and 100% DCI-P3 colour accuracy. Plus you get a large 84Wh battery, a 1TB SSD, Wi-Fi 7 and a facial recognition webcam.
Save AU$990
Looking for a flexible laptop that doubles as a tablet and works with the Lenovo Pen? The 14-inch Yoga 7 2-in-1 is 36% off, and features a 2.8K (2880 x 1800) OLED display (with excellent 100% DCI-P3 colour accuracy) that folds back 360º. This variant offers excellent performance, as well as premium features like a facial-recognition webcam and Wi-Fi 7.
If you prefer a larger machine, the Intel-powered 16-inch Yoga 7 2-in-1 is 42% off, bringing it down to just AU$1,999.
