Time for new business PCs? Lenovo’s EOFY 2025 deals let you upgrade your work laptops for less

Tax time is fast approaching and Lenovo Australia has slashed prices by up to 43% on a huge range of business laptops, PCs, accessories and more for EOFY. Skip the late June rush with the code EOFYEARLYACCESS and save up to a whopping AU$1,490.

The ThinkPad family is a top choice for work – whether at home or the office – and Lenovo has deals on everything from affordable laptops under AU$1,000 to high-performance workstations with cutting-edge hardware. It’s also not just ThinkPads on sale either – for example, you can also grab the newly launched 16-inch Yoga 7i 2-in-1 for 42% off, now just AU$1,999.

For the biggest business savings, it’s also worth signing up for a free Lenovo Pro account and browsing the dedicated Business Store for exclusive offers, as well as one-on-one support and advice.

To make finding a great deal easier, we've highlighted our top picks below, but if you'd prefer to browse yourself, you can explore the full range of EOFY discounts at Lenovo Australia.

Lenovo Australia is a TechRadar preferred partner (What does that mean?)