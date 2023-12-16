This portable SSD has it all – good price, rapid speed, a range of massive capacities and military grade durability so your data is safe even if you drop it - plus, it's available in Barbie pink, if that's your style

While USB flash drives are ubiquitous today, a portable SSD is usually the superior choice when you need to transfer large files or undertake tasks that require high-speed data access.

Silicon Power (SP), has launched the PX10, a lightweight PCIe USB 3.2 Gen 2 portable SSD that offers affordability, speed, large storage options, and military-grade durability.

The new product is available in 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB storage capacities, and boasts read and write speeds of up to 1,050MB/s. It also supports Apple ProRes, making it a great choice for content creators, professionals, and iPhone 15 Pro/Pro Max users.

Speed, durability and style

Thanks to its PCIe USB 3.2 Gen 2 interface, the PX10 can upload a 10GB 4K video in just 15 seconds. The product comes with a USB-C to USB-C cable for faster data syncing and backup.

To ensure data integrity, the PX10 has undergone rigorous military-grade drop testing (MIL-STD 810H 516.8 certified), surviving accidental drops up to 1.2 meters.

With a slim profile of just 103.4 mm x 33mm x 10.3mm, and a weight of 33g, the PX10 features an aluminum shell for optimal heat dissipation, making it suitable for extended, intensive usage.

In addition to its technical capabilities, the PX10 also has a stylish design. With a nod (no doubt) to Barbie's cultural impact in 2023, the drive is available in pastel pink as well as its classic black color scheme in certain markets.

The Silicon Power PX10 is available for purchase in black here, priced at $79.99 for the 1TB model, $119 for 2TB, and $209.99 for 4TB.

As you might expect, the pink variation comes at a premium. It's priced at $84.99 for 1TB, $129.99 for 2TB, and $224.99 for 4TB. You can purchase the pink version here.