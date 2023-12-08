Integral Memory SlimXpress 1TB portable SSD review: a solid performer with a great price tag

You can only buy it in the UK at the time of writing

The Integral Memory SlimXpress 1TB external SSD offered a polished, if underwhelming performance, without any significant feature worth mentioning. There’s no IP rating, no useful software bundle (like on Samsung or Seagate portable SSDs), not even a carabiner (like for Netac or Sandisk). Its biggest flaw though is the fact that it is a UK-only brand at the time of writing.

Integral Memory SlimXpress: One-minute review

Integral Memory may not be a household name in the global storage market but it has carved a niche in the UK one where it caught my attention in 2016 by launching what was then the largest SSD ever, the SVR100 and its enormous 8TB capacity. I’ve got myself the SlimXpress, its latest external SSD. There’s no denying that there’s an air of resemblance between Integral Memory’s metal champion and the Netac Z Slim which we recently reviewed. The one we’re reviewing today however differs on three important points: It is available only in the UK, is much faster and has a shorter warranty. Other than that the solid black aluminum chassis that protects the delicate electronic components, the location of the USB port and the short cables lead me to believe that both Netac and Integral are using the same original design manufacturer (ODM).

The SlimXpress though manages to pull itself ahead of Netac when it comes to pricing and performance, positioning itself as a viable alternative to better established brands, although not by much. Not bigger than a pack of chewing gum (only 106mm x 32mm x 9mm), it offers USB 3.2 Gen 2, which is the highest mainstream speed (USB 4, USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 and Thunderbolt are still very much niche technologies) and I’d wish Integral had bundled a data recovery software or a backup application of some sort.

Integral Memory SlimXpress: Pricing and availability

How much does it cost? £55.99

When is it available?

Where can you get it? It is available in the UK only

As a potential candidate for our best portable SSD buying guide, the SlimXpress loses out on availability as it is a UK-only product. It is available in capacities ranging from 500GB to 4TB; I reviewed the 1TB model.

Integral Memory SlimXpress: Benchmark

On the whole, Integral delivered on the advertised 1.05/1GBps speeds, coming close to 1.1GBps on CDM write and inching into 1GBps territory on write, which is admirable. The drive became warm on extensive use which was expected. I didn’t test the drive with the bundled adaptor but I’d recommend sticking to USB Type-C to enjoy the higher transfer rates.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 Read (MBps) Write (MBps) AJA 940 859 CrystalDiskMark 1074 1001 ATTO 1024 954 AS SSD 954 847 Real Life 459 459

Integral Memory SlimXpress: Specs

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 Row 0 - Cell 1 Capacities available 512GB, 1TB, 2TB Size 71.5 x 43.5 x 8mm Weight 23g Enclosure material Metal Connector USB-C Technology USB 3.2 Gen 2 Warranty (in years) 2 Rated R/W speeds (MBps) 2000/1700 Software bundle No

Should I buy the Integral Memory SlimXpress?

Buy it if... You want a solid performer at a decent price

The SlimXpress won’t win any prizes for speed but given that it is one of the cheapest portable SSDs with a rated 1GB/s read/write speed at the time of writing, it’s a compromise, we’re happy to make.



Don't buy it... You want a small inconspicuous portable SSD

Despite its name, the SlimXpress is bigger than many of its peers (although one may argue that size is inversely proportional to the selling price). You’re looking for a storage device with a long warranty

Integral offers one of the shortest warranties I’ve seen on a portable SSD which doesn’t send the right signals to potential purchasers.

Integral Memory SlimXpress alternatives

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 Netac Z Slim Crucial X8 Crucial X6 Capacity 1TB 1TB 1TB Price £48.71 £56.99 £50.99 Speed USB 3.2 Gen 1 USB 3.2 Gen 2 USB 3.2 Gen 1 IP rated no no yes Warranty (yrs) 3 3 3

The Z Slim from Netac looks like a twin brother to the SlimXpress 1TB and is a good 15% cheaper than its rival with a much longer warranty. However, it is also much slower which reduces its appeal. Just bear in mind though that prices change all the time. As I was finishing this review, Netac introduced a 20% discount on the ZX10, a faster version of the Z Slim. The discount brought down its price in line with the Integral SlimXpress but with a much longer warranty.

The Crucial X8 is just a few pounds more expensive and matches Integral’s performance while delivering a much longer warranty. The backing of Micron, one of the world’s largest memory manufacturers, gives it the edge on the SlimXpress

The Crucial X6 is a slower, cheaper and smaller version of the X8 above. It competes with the Z Slim but is one to be considered as well due to its longer warranty and the presence of Micron as the parent brand.

How I tested the Integral Memory SlimXpress