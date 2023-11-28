This portable power station deal makes us wish Cyber Monday was in the summer

Ugreen PowerRoam 1200 with solar panel: was $1249 Now $749 at Amazon

Save $500 We really got on with the Ugreen PowerRoam 1200 in our review. It has fast-charging (from 0 to 80% in under an hour), Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, and up to 2500W output power. In our tests, the biggest weakness was the default solar input, which is boosted by this bundle’s solar panel. That’s why we’ve picked this particular combo and deal, but other configurations are available in Ugreen’s Black Friday portable power station deals.

There are loads of Cyber Monday portable power station deals around - although with the day coming to an end, they won't last forever. But we did spot one of our favorite units discounted.

The Ugreen PowerRoam 1200 with solar panels is currently down from $1249 to just $749 at Amazon. An eye-catching $500 off.

We've tested plenty of the best portable power stations - and that includes this compact unit. In our Ugreen PowerRoam 1200 review, we praised it for being a proper portable power station at a budget price. Its size surprised us - considering the LiFePo4 battery chemistry and AC inverter, it's actually pleasantly small. There's built-in Wi-Fi coupled with Ugreen’s very easy-to-use app, which lets opens up a remote connection to the station. The unit supports popular DC sockets, from USB Type-C and barrel-type DC5521 to the 12V car cigar socket. We really liked the six AC outlets - given they're capable of 1200W should be enough to power all common household appliances.

What really caught our eye in this particular Cyber Monday deal are the solar panels bundled with the power station. One of the biggest issues we had with the standalone unit was its relatively weak 400w solar input, so these offer a good solution to that issue.

All of Ugreen's PowerRoam 1200 configurations are discounted for what remains of Cyber Monday, so if it's seriously portable power you need, you should see something that fits the bill. For more big savings, head over to our hub for all the latest Cyber Monday deals still available.

Why Ugreen?

Portable power stations are becoming increasingly popular due to their numerous benefits. They are highly versatile, allowing you to power multiple appliances, including laptops, smartphones, power tools, small devices, and refrigerators. No matter where you are, you can take your portable power station with you, as they are lightweight and easy to transport. This is especially useful for outdoor activities, such as camping, hiking, or fishing trips.

One of the main advantages of the best portable power stations is that they operate quietly and do not emit fumes. This makes them ideal for indoor environments and areas where noise pollution and air quality are a concern. Additionally, many portable power stations can be charged using solar panels, providing a sustainable and environmentally friendly way to generate electricity.

Ugreen is a well-established Chinese consumer electronics brand that has been serving customers for many years. It is known for its wide range of USB hardware products, including cables, adapters, hubs, and other accessories. The brand also offers a broad selection of other electronic products, such as audio equipment, mobile accessories, and home and automobile accessories, catering to the diverse needs of its customers.

One of the most significant advantages of Ugreen products is their high quality and durability. All of their products undergo rigorous quality checks to ensure they meet the highest standards before making them available to customers. This has earned them a reputation for producing reliable and long-lasting products.

In our experience, Ugreen products are also highly affordable, making them accessible to a broad customer base. The brand has managed to keep its prices competitive while maintaining the quality of its products, which has helped to build a loyal customer base over the years.