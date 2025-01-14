This outlandish 8-drive NAS claims to have an integrated LLM, and I can't wait for it to go on sale

Challenger brand Ugreen says its newest flagship NAS has an integrated LLM

It is powered by an Intel Core Ultra 5 and supports up to eight drives

I like the fact that it has two GbE LAN and even an OCuLink port

An 8-drive NAS with an integrated large language model (LLM)? Count me in.

CES 2025 saw a raft of exciting hardware announcements across the week, but the new UGREEN NASync iDX6011 and iDX6011 Pro models were certainly among the best and brightest.

Leveraging generative AI, users are able to interact with the NAS devices in natural language, enabling them to pose questions relating to database insights or even document summarization and automation of tasks.

Under the hood of the NASync iDX6011 series

While we’re no strangers to generative AI capabilities and natural language prompts at this point, this does represent a step change in how users interact with network-attached storage devices.

The productivity benefits here alone are impressive. By integrating AI capabilities, Ugreen has the potential to drastically reduce the strain of manual tasks and streamline daily workflows by eliminating the need for users to scour for critical information or datasets.

Ugreen is keen to emphasize this new series marks the launch of the world’s “first AI NAS” with integrated LLMs - here’s how they stack up.

The NASync iDX6011 series leverages Intel Core Ultra 5 Processors which boast a 14-core, 18-thread chip capable of reaching speeds of up to 4.5GHz - making it a powerful piece of kit from the get-go and capable of handling intensive AI workloads.

It’s worth noting the NASync iDX6011 is equipped with the Intel Core Ultra 5 Processor 125H. The 6011 Pro, however, features the “latest” Intel Core Ultra Processor, according to Ugreen.

Storage capacity is, naturally, another key focus here in the iDX series.

Analysis from Nascompares ahead of CES noted the devices excel in this regard, commanding a total storage capacity of up to 160TB, supported by six SATA bays and two M.2 NVMe slots.

This makes it perfect for users contending with bulky datasets or media libraries.

Elsewhere, the NAS devices also feature dual 10GB3 network ports, which help boost performance and can provide data transfer speeds of up to 2,500MB/s.

A big appeal for users here will be the fact these provide redundancy capabilities to ensure data access and transfer processes aren’t interrupted in the case of a connection failure.

The IDX series also leverages Ugreen's own personal cloud operating system, UGOS Pro, providing users with a secure, easy-to-use interface.

The NASync iDX6011 Pro kicks things up a notch

For users seeking something a little more powerful, the iDX6011 Pro is the go-to option in this instance.

This comes complete with an OCuLink port, providing users with high-speed connectivity and data transfer capabilities.

Integration of the Thunderbolt counterpart means users can directly connect between the NAS and external storage devices with reduced latency and higher performance.

All told, this offers users bandwidth capacity of up to 64 Gbps. This also offers a broader array of compatible accessories compared to the basic iDX6011, such as external SSDs or potential accelerators.