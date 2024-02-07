This new update means the Apple Vision Pro may genuinely start appearing in an office near you soon
visionOS 1.1 for the Apple Vision Pro adds MDM update
In an effort to get the Apple Vision Pro into more hands (not that the company has struggled with publicity… at all), Apple has confirmed that the mixed reality headset will soon support mobile device management (MDM) services.
The headset has already attracted plenty of attention with regards to its potential enterprise applications and uses, given its integration with macOS and the powerful visionOS apps that are already installed or available.
With the launch of visionOS 1.1, businesses will soon be able to use their MDM software to keep tabs on headsets remotely.
visionOS 1.1 adds MDM support
The early software upgrade, which is already available in beta, has been added to Apple’s Device Management program. This would allow IT admins to manage Vision Pro devices in the same way that they can manage iPhones, iPads, Macs and Apple Watches.
Speaking to TechCrunch, Apple’s senior director for worldwide product marketing, Jeremy Butcher, emphasized the significance of providing tools like single sign-on, identity management, and enhanced security.
Butcher recognized the potential for the headset in the enterprise market, signalling the company’s commitment to provide more business-focused updates.
MDM support would also enable more user-centric functionalities, such as access to work-controlled emails, calendars, and contacts.
Minneapolis-based MDM maker Jamf has already released its support for the headset, making it the first to market. Its software will add “DNS encryption, content filtering, zero trust network access and more.”
Henry Patel, Chief Strategy Officer at Jamf, commented: “Jamf has a 20-year history of innovating at the speed of Apple. It’s what our customers expect, so we are proud to announce our first-to-market support for Vision Pro in Jamf Protect and Jamf Connect.”
visionOS 1.1 beta also addresses some known issues with stability fixes, and revises some existing functionalities.
