This new AI tool centralizes workplace searches and reduces time spent searching for files

Dropbox wants to address lost productivity from file searching with Dash for Business launch

New tool allows for quick and efficient internal document and file searching

Customizable settings allow for secure external collaboration

After research found workers can spend up to an hour a day searching for the right files or documents, costing millions in lost productivity, Dropbox has introduced Dash for Business - an AI tool designed to streamline information retrieval and organization.

Dash acts as a personalized search engine, giving users a centralized way to access content stored across multiple apps, such as Google Drive, OneDrive, Asana, and Notion.

Dash for Business leverages machine intelligence to refine search results, with its AI-powered search tool delivering real-time answers, summaries, and follow-up recommendations based on user queries. The tool can also suggests related questions and content links, helping users uncover relevant data they might not have initially sought.

Dash for Business launch

Dash also offers Stacks, which allows teams to create smart content collections organized by project, theme, or other categories. These collections can be easily shared and managed, with customizable permission settings for secure collaboration internally and externally.

(Image credit: Dropbox)

Dash also introduces advanced access permissions management, thanks to Dropbox’s recent acquisition of Nira technology, enabling administrators the ability to monitor, manage, and control access to data across various connected platforms from a single interface, helping maintain data security and compliance.

Dash’s self-hosted AI operates entirely within Dropbox’s trust boundary, ensuring customer data remains secure, private, and compliant with internal policies.

(Image credit: Dropbox)

