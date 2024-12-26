This Mac Mini M4 docking station adds seven ports - and up to 8TB storage - to Apple's gorgeous mini PC, but I am not sure why it has 3, yes 3, memory card readers
Just $99 for all the ports you need
- Includes HDMI, USB Type-C, and 3.5 mm jack connectivity
- NVMe transfer speeds up to 10 Gbps
- The first shipments have already begun
RayCue has introduced a new docking station designed specifically for Apple’s latest Mac mini powered by M4 and M4 Pro processors.
This compact dock enhances the already versatile mini-PC by adding seven ports and the ability to expand storage by up to 8TB using an NVMe SSD.
While the RayCue device brings practical upgrades, its inclusion of three separate memory card readers raises questions about their utility.
Raycue's Mac mini hub can be customized at checkout to ship with a 1TB, 2TB, or 4TB SSD, with the choice between a 10Gbps 10-in-1 stand, or 40Gbps 4-in-1 stand.
A compact solution for expanded connectivity
The RayCue dock offers an array of ports, including HDMI with support for 4K at 60 Hz, USB 3.2 Type-A and Type-C for high-speed data transfer up to 10 Gbps, a USB Type-C charging port, and a 3.5 mm audio jack.
The dock also features an M.2 2280 slot, which allows users to add up to 8TB of external SSD storage. Both NVMe and SATA III SSDs are supported, with transfer speeds of up to 10 Gbps for NVMe and 6 Gbps for SATA drives.
However, one of the dock’s most puzzling design decisions is its inclusion of three separate memory card readers: one MicroSD and two SD slots. While card readers are useful for photographers, videographers, and other creatives, it’s unclear why the dock offers two SD slots alongside the MicroSD reader.
The RayCue dock is priced at $99. Pre-orders began shipping on December 15, making it one of the first third-party accessories available for Apple’s latest Mac mini.
Efosa has been writing about technology for over 7 years, initially driven by curiosity but now fueled by a strong passion for the field. He holds both a Master's and a PhD in sciences, which provided him with a solid foundation in analytical thinking. Efosa developed a keen interest in technology policy, specifically exploring the intersection of privacy, security, and politics. His research delves into how technological advancements influence regulatory frameworks and societal norms, particularly concerning data protection and cybersecurity. Upon joining TechRadar Pro, in addition to privacy and technology policy, he is also focused on B2B security products. Efosa can be contacted at this email: udinmwenefosa@gmail.com