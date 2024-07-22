This global tech giant is forcing workers into the office three days a week — or they lose all holidays

In an effort to get more workers into the office, HCL Technologies has implemented a controversial new policy linking office attendance with annual leave eligibility.

A report by The Register claims India’s Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES) union has confirmed HCL workers are being required to work in the office three days per week and 12 days per month.

Failure to comply with the industry-average return-to-office policy will result in workers losing certain annual leave allowances in a move criticized by employment experts.

Work in the office, or lose your holidays

NITES has expressed concerns that the new rules could be illegal under Indian labor laws, specifically citing the Shops and Establishments Act. The union argues that policy changes should involve employee consultation and not impose undue hardship.

The union commented: “In the post-pandemic era, flexible working arrangements have become the norm, and imposing such rigid requirements is a step backward.”

HCL Technologies has defended its stance, with a spokesperson explaining: “Our hybrid work policy provides flexibility where people in middle and senior level management follow any three days a week work from office arrangement which supports collaboration.”

The company’s spokesperson added: “All other employees follow the working arrangements as necessary to meet the client commitments and these are planned by the respective managers.”

Other major Indian IT firms, such as Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys and Wipro, and global giants like Google and Apple, require certain workers to adhere to a three-day-per-week policy.

Moreover, HCL isn’t the only company coercing workers – TCS linked attendance to performance bonuses.

However, the enforcement of office-working mandates has been met with mixed reactions globally – many workers argue that greater flexibility improves job satisfaction and, thus, productivity. Still, companies continue to assert that face-to-face encounters are the best way to create productive environments.