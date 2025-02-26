This external Geforce RTX 4090M GPU is the most powerful you can buy right now and creatives will absolutely love it
Offers RTX 4060, 4080M, or 4090M configurations
- Morefine G1 is available from $750 to $1,600
- Dual HDMI 2.0 and DisplayPort 1.4 provide multiple output options
- Three cooling modes let users balance performance and noise
The Morefine G1 is an external GPU with three configurations including the RTX 4060 with 8GB GDDR6, the RTX 4080M with 12GB GDDR6, and the top-tier RTX 4090M with 16GB GDDR6 on a 256-bit bus.
Per AndroidPC via Minimachines (originally in Spanish and French, respectively), this eGPU measures just 14 cm wide, 10 cm deep, and 5.4 cm thick.
Thanks to its 9,728 CUDA cores and dedicated Tensor Cores, the RTX 4090M is particularly suited for creatives handling demands such as 8K video editing software, large 3D scene rendering, and AI tool workloads.
Morefine G1 eGPU: High-performance with versatile connectivity
The Morefine G1 connects via two USB Type-C ports, one supporting USB4 with a 40Gbps transfer rate. For faster data speeds, users can opt for an OCuLink 1.4i module, which boosts bandwidth to 64Gbps.
It includes dual HDMI 2.0 ports, a DisplayPort 1.4, and three USB 3.2 Type-A ports. It requires a 240W external power supply via a 20V/12A jack.
The cooling system offers three modes: Silent, Auto, and High Performance. Silent mode caps performance at 70% to reduce noise, while Auto adjusts dynamically based on temperature, allowing up to 80% efficiency - and High Performance mode enables full power at the expense of fan noise and more heat.
The Morefine G1 is currently available via AliExpress, with more online retailers expected to follow. Pricing starts at around $750 for the RTX 4060 version, $1,350 for the RTX 4080M, and $1,600 for the RTX 4090M.
Efosa has been writing about technology for over 7 years, initially driven by curiosity but now fueled by a strong passion for the field. He holds both a Master's and a PhD in sciences, which provided him with a solid foundation in analytical thinking. Efosa developed a keen interest in technology policy, specifically exploring the intersection of privacy, security, and politics. His research delves into how technological advancements influence regulatory frameworks and societal norms, particularly concerning data protection and cybersecurity. Upon joining TechRadar Pro, in addition to privacy and technology policy, he is also focused on B2B security products. Efosa can be contacted at this email: udinmwenefosa@gmail.com
