5G connectivity on your smart ring or Meta's future Ray-Bans? This eSIM solution smaller than a grain of rice makes it possible and could pave the way to an 'app store' of networks
Tiny eSim improves power efficiency by 25%
- Infineon's OC1230 is less than 4mm^2, smaller than a grain of rice
- You can fit nearly 40 of them in one nano SIM, the smallest physical SIM card on the market
- Infineon says it could fit in wearables like smart glasses or rings
Infineon Technologies has unveiled the world’s smallest GSMA-compliant eSIM solution - with dimensions of just 1.8 x 1.6 x 0.4 mm, the OPTIGA Connect Consumer OC1230 is smaller than a grain of rice and reduces printed circuit board (PCB) space requirements.
For scale, it's also 37 times smaller than the industry standard Nano SIM and 130 times smaller than a standard SIM.
The OC1230 supports remote SIM provisioning (RSP) and multiple-enabled profiles (MEP), allowing users to store and manage multiple network operator profiles remotely.
Ultra-compact eSIM technology
The company claims its eSIM is built on Infineon’s Integrity Guard 32 architecture and Arm v8 technology, delivering a 25% gain in power/performance ratio compared to existing eSIMs.
In addition to 5G connectivity, this ultra-compact chip could fit in wearables like smart watches, glasses or even rings, reduce energy consumption by up to 50%, and sustain the health of a device's lithium battery over time.
If you're yet to get in on the eSIM craze as a business smartphone user, I'd recommend it if you need to switch providers seamlessly on the move.
Efosa has been writing about technology for over 7 years, initially driven by curiosity but now fueled by a strong passion for the field. He holds both a Master's and a PhD in sciences, which provided him with a solid foundation in analytical thinking. Efosa developed a keen interest in technology policy, specifically exploring the intersection of privacy, security, and politics. His research delves into how technological advancements influence regulatory frameworks and societal norms, particularly concerning data protection and cybersecurity. Upon joining TechRadar Pro, in addition to privacy and technology policy, he is also focused on B2B security products. Efosa can be contacted at this email: udinmwenefosa@gmail.com
