These are officially the things that annoy IT admins the most

Cloud and AI have IT admins on edge
A new study has revealed the biggest frustrations and challenges facing IT admins this year, and it’s not something that workers are doing, thankfully.
Research from Paessler found two in five IT admins were frustrated by false alerts in their systems, with the number experiencing false positives was up 6% compared with last year, when it also ranked as the number one frustration for IT admins.
Looking ahead, more than half (52%) reckon that cloud adoption will challenge their teams and companies in the two to three years ahead, which Paessler says is attributable partly to the rise of hybrid and remote working.
You’re not your IT department’s biggest headache
Clearly, ensuring that you remember best practices and maintain a strong level of cybersecurity will go a long way to helping your company’s IT department, but those valuable workers are most concerned about external factors.
As well as concerns over a move to the cloud, almost one in five (18%) cited AI as a top challenge that they may face in the coming years. Artificial intelligence really took off when ChatGPT launched in public preview almost a year ago, and since then, hundreds of new AI tools have emerged, each trying to appeal to a different group of customers.
While rolling out AI tools across a company presents some challenges, utilizing artificial intelligence within the IT team, especially for cybersecurity, can help to take care of repetitive administrative tasks, freeing up workers to tackle future problems ahead of time.
Although there are considerable hopes for artificial intelligence, Paessler AG Director for Northern Europe, Martin Hodgson, thinks we may be some time away from measuring the success we hope for. He said: “In the foreseeable future, AI will at best only be able to take over some routine tasks and thus relieve IT administrators’ workload rather than replace them.”
In relation to AI being used to analyze data and improve reporting reliability, Hodgson added: “Even this is still largely a pipe dream.”
