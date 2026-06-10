The vulnerability crisis: How AI is shrinking the window for defense

"Microsoft Patch Tuesday, exploit Wednesday" used to be a joke. Now it's reality. Adversaries use LLM disassemblers to reverse-engineer patches, identify underlying flaws, develop exploits, and begin scanning the internet for targets — all within a day of publication. Five months ago that window was four days.

James Blake Social Links Navigation James Blake is Global Head of Cyber Resiliency Strategy at Cohesity.

The problem isn’t new attack methods. It’s patching speed. Very few organizations can patch in a day. CISA gives even the most critical US organizations 30 days to patch internet-facing vulnerabilities. If you have Fortinet, Ivanti, Cisco, or Microsoft infrastructure facing the internet, the question is not whether you will be hit, but when.

That is not a prediction. It's simple arithmetic.

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Protection can't close the gap

The reason organizations need resilience is that protection has failed. Not occasionally — routinely. Security teams' instinct is to respond with more protection: better EDR, more threat intelligence, faster patching cycles. All of that is necessary, but none of it is sufficient.

Across every incident my team has responded to, all the companies whose data was encrypted had an up-to-date EDR solution in place. It didn't matter.

There are at least eight known methods for evading EDR tools. The most common involves deploying a vulnerable kernel module via an initial exploit that sits above the firmware, where detection capabilities are effectively blind. This is the standard playbook, not an edge case.

Threat intelligence has the same structural problem. By definition, intelligence about adversary behavior lags behind that behavior. Even threat intelligence-led patching strategies — where organizations prioritize vulnerabilities based on known exploitation activity — have a built-in delay. The intelligence arrives after the window has already opened.

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AI is also accelerating attacks in the phishing space, though in a different way. AI can analyze how individuals construct their