The UK government wants to give workers the right to ignore emails after hours

Among the first draft legislation from the new UK government are new employment rights, and the “right to switch off” for workers.

The right to switch off would allow workers to not respond to any work related messages or emails outside of working hours and while on annual leave.

By switching off when not at work, it is expected that employees will be more productive during working hours as their time outside of work will be 100% their own.

Doesn’t everyone do this anyway?

Certain sectors of the economy would be exempt from the right, where communicating outside of working hours is necessary for organizations such as those in the hospitality and retail industries.

The right is part of Labour’s Plan To Make Work Pay, which was unveiled earlier in May at the start of the new government’s election campaign and includes giving workers the right to flexible working.

Unions across the UK have welcomed Labour’s plans, with TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak reacting to the legislation stating, “No one should be pushed to the brink because of their job. Ever increasing hours, pace and expectations at work are causing problems up and down the country. This is a recipe for burnt-out Britain. So we welcome these measures to tackle work intensity. Introducing a right to switch off will let workers properly disconnect outside of working hours.”

Following the pandemic, the adoption of work from home, and the move into hybrid working as restrictions eased, Labour feared that life at home had intertwined with work with houses “turning into 24/7 offices”.

The right to switch off is expected to be modeled on existing practices in place in Ireland, where it isn’t legislated but widely adopted into codes of practice, and Belgium, where it is legislated only for businesses of 20 people or more and the public sector. The UK right to switch off is expected to be similar to Ireland’s, and won’t be introduced within the Employment Rights Bill.

Via iNews