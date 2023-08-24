The rise of cognitive networks: how AI is revolutionizing telecommunications

The convergence of artificial intelligence (AI) and 5G networks has ushered in a new era of possibilities for the telecom industry. By combining AI's immense processing power with 5G's lightning-fast connectivity, operators can unlock a host of opportunities to optimize network performance, streamline operations, and pioneer innovative services.

The relationship between AI and the telecommunications industry isn’t a new one. AI has been an integrated part of the industry for years, supporting network automation and analytics. As of now, AI has only been integrated into specific functions in networks such as traffic optimization, routing, and security. This is where cognitive networks come in, enabling AI to learn from data and make informed decisions based on that data. Cognitive networks take AI power beyond specific functions and integrate it into the overall network infrastructure. Cognitive networks are already beginning to showcase their early potential through use cases such as the Internet of Things (IoT). By analyzing data, cognitive networks can identify connected devices that use more bandwidth than necessary and allocate it more efficiently.

Manish Mangal Social Links Navigation Global Head of 5G and Network Services Manish Mangal is Global Head of 5G and Network Services at Tech Mahindra.

The next generation of networking

Cognitive networks combine AI and telecommunications to revolutionize network operations by reducing Opex. This enhances network performance and predictive maintenance. Cognitive networks are characterized by their ability to adapt to changing network conditions.

In traditional networks, network elements such as routers and switches are programmed to operate transactionally, and any changes to the network require manual intervention. Cognitive networks, on the other hand, can use AI algorithms to dynamically adjust their behavior based on current network conditions. This includes factors such as traffic load, bandwidth availability, and signal strength with continuous learning of usage patterns.

With the proliferation of IoT devices, there is a growing need for communication networks that support large numbers of low-power, low-bandwidth devices. Cognitive networks can leverage AI to optimize available bandwidth, leading to more efficient and reliable communication between IoT devices and the cloud. While cognitive networks are still in the early stages of development and continue to expand at a fast pace, there are already several examples of successful implementation in the telecommunications industry. For example, telecommunications organisations have launched a self-organizing network. The network uses AI and machine learning to optimise network performance. It also employs cognitive networking to improve rapid network expansions, security and deep drive automation.

Cognitive networks can also improve network security and privacy. With AI, networks can detect and respond to potential threats in real time, allowing for faster and more effective responses to attacks. Cognitive networks can use AI to identify and isolate suspicious network behaviour, reducing the risk of data breaches and other security incidents. However, whilst cognitive networks can support cybersecurity efforts, no security tool is totally flawless and potential threats remain.

Energy efficient and sustainable networks

As the demand for data and connectivity rises, energy consumption in the telecom industry becomes a critical concern. AI in 5G networks offers innovative energy management solutions, enabling operators to optimize power usage, reduce carbon footprint, and enhance sustainability.

AI algorithms can analyze real-time data from network elements, such as base stations, switches, and routers, to identify energy inefficiencies and optimize power consumption. By dynamically adjusting power levels based on network traffic patterns and demand, AI-driven energy management systems ensure efficient resource allocation, minimizing unnecessary energy consumption during periods of low activity.

Furthermore, AI can optimizse network operations to minimize energy consumption while maintaining service quality. For example, AI algorithms can predict network traffic and adjust data transmission routing and scheduling to avoid unnecessary energy expenditures. By intelligently managing network resources, AI reduces energy waste and improves network efficiency.

AI also plays a crucial role in renewable energy integration within 5G networks. By leveraging AI algorithms to analyze weather patterns, energy generation forecasts, and energy consumption patterns, operators can optimize the integration of renewable energy sources, such as solar panels and wind turbines, into their network infrastructure. AI-driven energy management systems can dynamically adjust power distribution, prioritize renewable energy sources, and ensure seamless power supply, reducing reliance on non-renewable energy sources and decreasing the carbon footprint of the telecom industry.

AI-powered energy management benefits extend beyond cost savings and environmental sustainability. By efficiently managing energy consumption, operators can ensure uninterrupted network services during power outages or emergency. AI algorithms can prioritize critical network elements, reroute traffic, and allocate power resources accordingly to maintain service availability and minimize disruptions.

A telecommunications revolution

With AI integration into networks, network operators can experience predictive maintenance, automation, real-time optimization, and improved security. Cognitive networks have the potential to revolutionize network operations by reducing Opex and enhancing network performance.

Cognitive networks represent a significant opportunity for the telecommunications industry, providing a more intelligent, efficient, and secure network infrastructure for businesses and consumers alike. While there are challenges associated with their adoption, the potential benefits of cognitive networks make them an exciting area of research and development. This is for the future of telecommunications and operations. By embracing AI-driven technologies, the telecom industry can drive innovation, create new revenue streams, and deliver unparalleled user experiences. It is crucial for operators to invest in infrastructure, collaborate with AI experts, and foster a culture of innovation to seize these opportunities. With the promising synergy of AI and 5G networks, the telecom industry is poised to lead the way into a future of enhanced connectivity, efficiency, and innovation.

