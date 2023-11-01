The latest Windows 11 update has some significant changes for Microsoft Teams

Microsoft has rebadged its Chat app to Microsoft Teams (free) as part of a fairly sizeable overhaul to Windows 11 in the latest 23H2 update.

Microsoft Teams Product VP Amit Fulay said in an announcement that the consumer-focused app will allow users to chat, call, and create free meetings “in just a click or two.”

As part of the update, Microsoft has also introduced a new view for the desktop client which is supposed to be less intrusive.

Chat becomes Microsoft Teams (free) in Windows 11 23H2

Alongside a regular, full-sized Teams window, there is also now a condensed experience that Microsoft is calling ‘Mini’ – an option that users can select in the top right corner of the app.

Teams is most commonly used in business settings for its powerful video conferencing and online collaboration functionalities, but it has struggled to gain any measurable traction among regular consumers.

In the announcement, Fulay proudly advertises the new ‘SMS in Teams’ feature, which facilitates SMS sending and receiving from compatible Android phones (sorry, iPhone users).

Elsewhere, the company has made changes to gaming with Teams, its Communities section, and notifications.

In another post, Windows Servicing and Delivery Program Management VP John Cable explained: “We are providing a limited scope of new features and functionality delivered via a familiar, fast and reliable update experience.”

At the end of September, Windows got an even bigger update, including the introduction of Copilot natively in the OS, AI-enhanced tools for Paint, and a slicker backup process, among other things.

The Windows 11 update is available now and can be installed via Settings > Windows Update.