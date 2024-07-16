The invasion of super cheap 10Gig switches: price of ultra fast networking gear crash to unbelievably low price for Amazon Prime Day — you can now buy 60Gbps switching capacity for less than $29

If you’re in the market for a network switch but don’t want to pay much for new hardware this Amazon Prime Day, then now is the time to buy.

ServeTheHome recently reviewed the ienRon HG0402XG-P, a 2.5GbE and 10G PoE switch. It described its performance as “standard” and said, “We purchased the switch for $63. At that price, it is certainly not bad if you just need a cheap switch that can also power a few devices. Nothing about this switch, other than perhaps its metal case, was really designed to be nice. This is designed to be cheap.”

ServeTheHome says with discounts, ienRon's switch could be had for as low as $30 but it's currently selling for $55 on Amazon (a 20% reduction). However, we’ve found an even cheaper alternative - the STEAMEMO 6-Port 2.5G Unmanaged Ethernet Switch is now available for just $28.79 for Amazon Prime Day. It boasts a 60Gbps switching capacity, making it a practical choice for users needing efficient network management without the high cost.

STEAMEMO 6-Port 2.5G Unmanaged Ethernet Switch: was $35.99 now $28.79 at Amazon This unmanaged Ethernet switch is 20% off for Prime Day. It offers a 60Gbps capacity and features four 2.5G Base-T ports and two 10G SFP slots. Supporting 100Mbps to 2500Mbps speeds, it's ideal for demanding tasks like video streaming and large file transfers in various environments.

Bargain price

The device features four 2.5G Base-T ports and two 10G SFP slots, supporting a range of network speeds from 100Mbps to 2500Mbps, which makes it suitable for a variety of applications from home setups to more demanding small office environments. Its functionality includes the capability to handle intensive data tasks like video streaming, large file transfers, and maintaining multiple simultaneous connections.

In terms of design, the STEAMEMO switch is built for straightforward usage, with a plug-and-play setup that requires no additional configuration. It is housed in a durable metal case equipped with 4KV lightning protection. The switch is fanless, reducing both noise and energy consumption.

The integration of VLAN support allows users to segment network traffic to improve security and performance without compromising the ease of connectivity to essential services. This is useful in environments where data sensitivity is paramount.

ServeTheHome also previously created a video testing 21 different cheap switches, which you can watch below. You’ll probably be able to pick up quite a few of these for around $30 if you shop around and take advantage of any deals, including Prime Day ones.

Finding the BEST Cheap 2.5GbE Switch... by Testing 21 of Them - YouTube Watch On