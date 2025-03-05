The company formerly known as HTC is doubling down on immersive worlds, AI, spatial computing and ... 6G?

AI-powered VIVERSE tools enable seamless virtual world building

HTC Viverse
(Image credit: HTC)
  • HTC is exploring portable 6G networks with MediaTek and Intel
  • VIVE Mars enhances virtual production with real-time AI interactions
  • MWC attendees experience HTC’s AI-powered virtual production first-hand

HTC VIVE has unveiled its bid to help boost the spatial computing industry with a number of new AI-driven developments.

While HTC is no longer focused on Microsoft's HoloLens, it continues to develop enterprise-focused technologies, including updates to its VIVERSE platform, virtual production tools, and private network solutions, shown off at at MWC 2025.

VIVERSE, a spatial computing platform, now features AI tools which enable users to create interactive virtual environments without programming knowledge.

AI-driven enhancements in virtual production

HTC is also bringing new AI capabilities to VIVE Mars, its virtual production solution used in commercial projects such as advertisements and music videos. These features allow real-time interaction with digital environments, making filmmaking and content creation more dynamic.

HTC aims to make professional-grade filmmaking tools more accessible, but beyond immersive experiences, the company is also aiming to advance network technology, as its G REIGNS division is showcasing developments in private 5G and a concept for a portable 6G network.

In collaboration with MediaTek and Intel, HTC is exploring ways to optimize network performance for AI applications, autonomous systems, and industrial automation.

6G and beyond

The 6G concept uses an "Edge Cloud" approach, offloading heavy computing tasks from devices to distributed network infrastructure. This reduces latency and improves efficiency, particularly for applications like generative AI and privacy-focused data processing.

HTC is working with Nissan to deploy a private 5G network and Edge Cloud VR solution for industrial design. This setup enables high-speed, low-latency collaboration in real time, helping design teams work with precision in a secure VR environment.

In cultural and educational applications, HTC is partnering with Château de Versailles to create immersive historical experiences. An interactive exhibit at MWC will explore the world of Antoni Gaudí, demonstrating how VR can bring artistic movements and historical figures to life.

Meanwhile, platforms like Excurio enable large-scale VR experiences, allowing multiple users to explore different virtual environments simultaneously.

“AI is opening new ways for people and businesses to unleash their imagination, and make lives better," said Cher Wang, Co-Founder and Chairperson of HTC.

"We dream of a world where technology is Open, Connected, and Intelligent. At HTC VIVE we believe AI has to be used responsibly, with Privacy and Security at the forefront so people have safety and peace of mind. AI should solve problems and help people, and not replace them – and in this way technology can elevate humanity."

Efosa Udinmwen
Efosa Udinmwen
Freelance Journalist

Efosa has been writing about technology for over 7 years, initially driven by curiosity but now fueled by a strong passion for the field. He holds both a Master's and a PhD in sciences, which provided him with a solid foundation in analytical thinking. Efosa developed a keen interest in technology policy, specifically exploring the intersection of privacy, security, and politics. His research delves into how technological advancements influence regulatory frameworks and societal norms, particularly concerning data protection and cybersecurity. Upon joining TechRadar Pro, in addition to privacy and technology policy, he is also focused on B2B security products. Efosa can be contacted at this email: udinmwenefosa@gmail.com

