Microsoft names cybercriminals who created explicit deepfakes

News
By
published

Members of the “Azure Abuse Enterprise” have been named by Microsoft

Microsoft
(Image credit: Future)
  • A lawsuit against criminal gang Storm-2139 has been updated
  • Four defendants have been named by Microsoft
  • The group is allegedly responsible for creating illegal deepfakes

A lawsuit has partially named a group of criminals who allegedly used leaked API keys from “multiple” Microsoft customers to access the firm’s Azure OpenAI service and generate explicit celebrity deepfakes. The gang reportedly developed and used malicious tools that allowed threat actors to bypass generative AI guardrails to generate harmful and illegal content.

The group, dubbed the “Azure Abuse Enterprise”, are said to be key members of a global cybercriminal gang, tracked by Microsoft as Storm-2139. The individuals were identified as; Arian Yadegarnia aka “Fiz” of Iran, Alan Krysiak aka “Drago” of United Kingdom, Ricky Yuen aka “cg-dot” of Hong Kong, China, and Phát Phùng Tấn aka “Asakuri” of Vietnam.

Microsoft’s Digital Crimes Unit (DCU) filed a lawsuit against 10 “John Does” for violating US law and the acceptable use policy and code of conduct for the generative AI services - now amended to name and identify the individuals.

A global network

This is an update to the previously filed lawsuit, in which Microsoft outlined the discovery of the abuse of Azure OpenAI Service API keys - and pulled a Github repository offline, with the court allowing the firm to seize a domain related to the operation.

“As part of our initial filing, the Court issued a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction enabling Microsoft to seize a website instrumental to the criminal operation, effectively disrupting the group’s ability to operationalize their services.”

The group is organized into creators, providers, and users. The named defendants reportedly used customer credentials scraped from public sources (most likely involved in data leaks), and unlawfully accessed accounts with generative AI services.

“They then altered the capabilities of these services and resold access to other malicious actors, providing detailed instructions on how to generate harmful and illicit content, including non-consensual intimate images of celebrities and other sexually explicit content,” said Steven Masada, Assistant General Counsel at Microsoft’s DCU.

You might also like

TOPICS
Ellen Jennings-Trace
Ellen Jennings-Trace
Staff Writer

Ellen has been writing for almost four years, with a focus on post-COVID policy whilst studying for BA Politics and International Relations at the University of Cardiff, followed by an MA in Political Communication. Before joining TechRadar Pro as a Junior Writer, she worked for Future Publishing’s MVC content team, working with merchants and retailers to upload content.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about security
A laptop with a red screen with a white skull on it with the message: &quot;RANSOMWARE. All your files are encrypted.&quot;

More reports claim 2024 was the worst year for ransomware attacks yet
Avast cybersecurity

Zapier tells customers their data may have been accessed
Hisense U8N showing colorful landscape

I test TVs for a living, and these 4 TVs are the best for bright rooms and beating reflections
See more latest
Most Popular
Ncuti Gatwa as The Fifteenth Doctor in Doctor Who
The trailer for Doctor Who's new season promises new mysteries, creepy cartoons and musical madness
A laptop with a red screen with a white skull on it with the message: &quot;RANSOMWARE. All your files are encrypted.&quot;
More reports claim 2024 was the worst year for ransomware attacks yet
Tado Smart Thermostat
Tado thermostat owners are hot and bothered after marketing study raises possibility of subscription fee
Apple There&#039;s Something in the AIR teaser, posted on 3/3/25
Tim Cook says there's something in the AIR this week, and it might just be the rumored MacBook Air with the M4 chip
Avast cybersecurity
Zapier tells customers their data may have been accessed
Star Wars
Roku users can stream the non-Special Edition of Star Wars – yes, the pure original version
Manager is verifying the validity, security, approving requests, quality assurance, investment contracts. Online digital document work, paperless office. online survey. Checking mark up on check boxes
US businesses are falling behind when it comes to digital transformation
Quordle on a smartphone held in a hand
Quordle hints and answers for Tuesday, March 4 (game #1135)
NYT Strands homescreen on a mobile phone screen, on a light blue background
NYT Strands hints and answers for Tuesday, March 4 (game #366)
NYT Connections homescreen on a phone, on a purple background
NYT Connections hints and answers for Tuesday, March 4 (game #632)