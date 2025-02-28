The automation advantage: enhancing efficiency and employee satisfaction

In just a year, AI adoption has surged with McKinsey & Company reporting that 72% of organizations adopted AI into at least one business function – a striking increase from 55% in 2023. For years, the overarching misconception has been that automation and AI tools will replace human jobs, sparking fear among employees about their future careers.

However, companies are increasingly recognizing that a healthy, happy workforce is not only more productive but also more innovative and resilient. As a result, AI and automation are now playing an important role in creating a more balanced and fulfilling work life.

Barbie Brewer Social Links Navigation Chief people officer at Camunda.

Removing employee's AI and automation concerns

The rapid advancement of AI and automation has fueled uncertainty, largely because employers struggle to present the technology as a tool to empower their workforce.

Instead of eliminating jobs, automation often leads to job evolution. Consider the transition from traditional manufacturing roles to advanced manufacturing positions that require more technical skills. Workers are not being replaced but their roles must change to adapt to new technology. New skills facilitate employees to engage in more rewarding positions that make better use of their talents. The demand for new positions in the field like data analysis, machine learning and maintenance of automated systems will replace the space left by mundane tasks and provide fulfilling work for employees.

With the ongoing changes to the work life, employees can’t be blamed for doubting their role. This is where employers need to do more than just provide tools – they need to offer the right training and create the space for employees to feel confident in navigating new technologies. By prioritizing employee wellbeing while adopting AI and automation, organizations will cultivate a culture of communication and trust.

Enhancing employee wellbeing

When employees feel comfortable with new technology, organizations can use automation to enable employees to focus on higher-priority work. Imagine being able to build a workplace where employees are freed from tedious tasks like data entry, making more time for creativity and more meaningful tasks. With the pressure of administrative tasks lifted and employees under a little less stress, decision-making becomes a thoughtful process.

Job satisfaction is also gained through the feeling of progress. When burdened with monotonous tasks, employee satisfaction will diminish if they feel limited in making meaningful progress. By allowing AI and automation to take over these tasks, employees will have time to perform more skilled work, leading to greater satisfaction. In turn, there will be more time for employees to learn new skills and take on complex and rewarding responsibilities.

In areas in which human intelligence is superior to AI, such as strategic planning, innovation and creative problem solving, employees will recognize their value. By creating an environment of continuous improvement via valuable work, employees will gain greater job satisfaction.

Three strategies for implementing AI and automation

Recognizing the impact AI and automation has on employees is the first step, but that’s not to say that implementing strategies to combat this is easy. Several strategies will help encourage the successful adoption of automation:

Engage employees early – ensuring employees are involved in the initial planning and implementation stages will make a significant difference in how AI and automation are perceived and accepted. By providing space for employees to offer input and feedback, organizations can address concerns and make adjustments that align with the workforce’s needs and expectations. This collaborative approach to embracing change and empowering employees by making them feel valued and heard.

Provide training and feedback – by prioritizing training and development programs, ensure employees are equipped with the necessary skills to operate new technologies and adapt to changing roles. Investing in employee development, further demonstrates an organization’s commitment to its team’s growth and future, in turn boosting morale and job satisfaction.

Foster a culture of collaboration – it is no secret that open communication builds a supportive and encouraging work environment. Automation can further support collaboration by streamlining communication channels. Project management software can automate task assignments and updates, ensuring everyone is informed and involved. By using automation to promote collaboration, organizations can enhance employee engagement and create a productive atmosphere.

When thoughtfully implemented, automation can significantly enhance employee well-being. Organizations can future-proof their operations, and cultivate a motivated and satisfied workforce, but this heavily relies on addressing employees’ misplaced fears around AI and automation. By embracing AI and automation with a focus on wellbeing, organizations will be ideally placed to succeed in today’s rapidly evolving business landscape.

We've listed the best talent management software .

This article was produced as part of TechRadarPro's Expert Insights channel where we feature the best and brightest minds in the technology industry today. The views expressed here are those of the author and are not necessarily those of TechRadarPro or Future plc. If you are interested in contributing find out more here: https://www.techradar.com/news/submit-your-story-to-techradar-pro