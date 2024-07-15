Software workers across the globe are excited to get using Gen AI at work

An overwhelming majority (85%) of the global software workforce expect to use GenAI tools within the next two years, new research has found

A Capgemini survey of nearly 2,200 senior execs and software professionals has highlighted the widespread adoption of AI among developers, where the technology promises to vastly improve efficiency.

Four in five software professionals believed that GenAI will significantly transform their roles by automating simpler, repetitive and administrative tasks, freeing them up more time to focus on meaningful work.

AI to transform software development

Despite being in the early stages of adoption, where nine in 10 organizations are yet to scale their efforts, those with GenAI initiatives in place have already reported things like improved innovation (61%) and higher software quality (49%).

The study also addresses continued concern that the technology may displace human workers. Capgemini revealed that organizations plan to use the freed time to develop new software features (50%) and to upskill their workforce (47%), underscoring its role as a tool to help human workers and not replace them.

On the flip end, reducing headcount was the least favored approach, with only 4% of the organizations surveyed considering doing so.

However, concerns have been raised about the security and legal risks of using generative AI in the workplace, with companies failing to keep up with both trends and worker demands. Nearly half (46%) of software engineers are using GenAI, however two-thirds (63%) of those admit to using unauthorized versions, which could lead to hallucinations, leaks and other IP issues.

Pierre-Yves Glever, Head of Global Cloud & Custom Applications at Capgemini, commented: “[Generative AI’s] impact on coding efficiency and quality is measurable and proven… However, we must remember that the true value will emerge from a holistic software engineering approach, beyond deploying a single ‘new’ tool.”

Glever concluded: “This involves addressing business needs with robust and relevant design, establishing comprehensive developer workspaces and assistants, implementing quality and security gates, and setting up effective software teams.”