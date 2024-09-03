Sage is off 50% for three months if you grab it today

Sage’s accounting software, the go-to solution for all solopreneurs and small business owners, is currently being offered with a discount you shouldn’t miss.

Due to the nature of the business, and the risks involved, financial management has always been a source of headaches. This rings particularly true for solopreneurs, small businesses, family businesses, and the likes. To do it in-house would mean risk making errors that can cost thousands to fix, not to mention potential fines from regulators. On the other hand, outsourcing to professionals usually comes with a hefty invoice to pay.

But now, with Sage’s accounting software, the process is simple and streamlined, minimizing the chances of expensive errors. And with this new discount, offered to TechRadar Pro readers, it is more than affordable. Read below to find out more.

Get 50% off for three months of Sage’s accounting software if you sign up today Sage's accounting software is a comprehensive financial management solution designed for startups, small businesses, and solopreneurs. Now, its subscription plans can be acquired for 50% off for the first three months. This offer ends 30 September.

What is Sage?

Sage accounting software is a robust financial management tool tailored for small startups, family businesses, and solopreneurs. Renowned for its intuitive interface, it simplifies even the most intricate accounting tasks, enabling business owners with minimal financial expertise to manage their accounting needs effortlessly.

Being cloud-based, Sage provides flexibility, making it ideal for remote teams or those who need to handle finances on the move. It encompasses a comprehensive suite of features, including invoicing, expense tracking, payroll management, and tax compliance. Its automation capabilities streamline processes, reduce manual data entry, and minimize errors.

Three plans to choose from

There are three plans on offer for Sage: the “Start” plan at $19 per month (excluding tax), the “Standard” plan at $43 per month, and the “Plus” plan at $62 per month. TechRadar Pro readers can enjoy a special offer of 50% off for three months by visiting the provided link. This deal is available from September 2 so take advantage of it while it lasts.

Sage provides a wide array of tools and services for small and medium-sized businesses, enterprises, and accountants. Be sure to visit their website to explore all they have to offer.