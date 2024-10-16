SMBs are being hit hardest by cybersecurity skills gap

Cybersecurity is an unavoidable investment for any modern business, but a skills shortage is making it increasingly difficult for small businesses to recruit and retain cybersecurity professionals.

New research from Sophos shows that the issue disproportionately affects small to medium businesses, with organizations employing fewer than 500 employees ranking this as their number two cybersecurity concern, whereas it ranks seventh with larger firms.

The shortage manifests as both a lack of expertise and a lack of capacity. The survey revealed that 96% of SMBs find at least one aspect of investigating suspicious alerts challenging, and that 74% of ransomware attacks against them are successful in encrypting data.

Burnout and fatigue

Smaller companies don’t have the capacity for vigilant cybersecurity, and 33% of the time, SMBs have no one monitoring, investigating, or responding to alerts - meaning many are vulnerable to attacks.

More and more cybersecurity professionals are experiencing significant increase in burnout, with 85% of organisations saying IT professionals have struggled in the last 12 months.

A worrying report earlier this year revealed that 74% have taken time off for work-related mental health concerns. With the average ransomware attack costing a staggering $3 million in recovery, it's no wonder cybersecurity professionals are feeling the pressure.

Working conditions, high workloads, and unreasonable expectations are all contributing to a workforce of over exerted IT professionals, who clearly aren’t being given the right tools to carry out their responsibilities, whether that be training or resources.

As our world becomes increasingly digital, and companies hold more and more sensitive data on their customers, cybersecurity is more crucial than ever. Although it might feel like data breaches are just a part of life now, there is still immense pressure on IT workers to protect their businesses.