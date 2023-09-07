Slack AI wants to get rid of all your work chat worries

Slack has become the latest in a lengthy list of companies implementing AI into its product, but for the online collaboration platform , the benefits of using artificial intelligence could be life-saving.

Okay, maybe not life-saving, but Slack AI at least promises to be time-saving, helping workers to catch up on tens or hundreds of missed messages quickly.

Ever since companies sent workers home as we became used to a hybrid work routine, it has become apparent just how much we communicate in the workplace, and for many workers, the sheer volume of messages can be overwhelming.

Slack AI group chats

We’re all familiar by now with how AI can generate content, but with the right context, Slack’s artificial intelligence is capable of summarizing channels to help workers see the highlights, which can be especially useful after that much-needed summer holiday. Likewise, Slack AI also works across threads, so missing a key message really can’t be an excuse anymore.

Slack AI also aims to please workers who didn’t necessarily miss a message, but just can’t find it anymore. Customers will now be able to ask questions to the AI assistant which will be able to pull in data from messages, channels, and files, in turn creating an AI-generated summary.

Slack’s CPO, Noah Desai Weiss, said: “We are focused on providing customers with a simpler, more delightful, and more efficient set of tools so every person can do the best work of their lives.”

Slack AI is set to go into pilot this winter, and customers can sign up on the company’s website . When TechRadar Pro asked Slack for information regarding pricing, the company said:

"Pricing for Slack AI will be shared closer to GA. We’re focused on the customer pilot, and feedback from those participants will be critical in shaping pricing."