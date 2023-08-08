Shop Idol 2023: Vote for the UK's best mobile salesperson now!

The hunt for the UK's best mobile salesperson is now underway, with the final shortlists for this year's Shop Idol 2023 finalised and voting open now.

We have teamed up with Samsung Backstage to help us with the ultimate UK-wide search for the nation's best mobile salesperson - both in-store and contact centre.

After our biggest field of entrants ever, the shortlists have now been whittled down to our final 10, who are:

Ali-Raza Sotta - Currys

Amy Davies - EE

Atul Patel - Currys

Rhydian Williams - EE

Thomas Varney - EE

Each finalist has a video from their time in front of the judging panel to help select your winner - Vote for your choice here!

Mobile Salesperson of the Year - Retail

David Nathan-Marsh - EE

Jamie Melville - EE

Kimberley Court - Vodafone

Lynn Godney - Three

Shah Hussain - SES

Vote for your choice here!

We want to find the two people who not only have the product knowledge but can apply that and deliver the best solution for consumers — making them our Shop Idol Salesperson of the Year 2023 - the best of the best across retail and contact centres.

Shop Idol 2023

Each year, hundreds of entrants from every major retailer take part in the biggest contest of its kind, facing our esteemed panel of judges to win the top prize. This year, over 50 hours of judging grilled our candidates with interviews, challenges to determine product knowledge, customer service skills and of course, sales power!

Thanks to our partner Samsung Backstage, the two winners of the 2023 Shop Idol competition will each receive a huge Samsung tech bundle worth over £2,000. Plus all finalists will be invited to the Mobile Industry Awards on September 21st with all travel and accommodation expenses paid.

The winners will be announced at the Mobile Industry Awards 2023 on 21 September at the Royal Lancaster London. Join us on the night by booking your tickets/tables now at www.mobileindustryawards.com

Previous Shop Idol winners:

2022: Nad Akram, EE (Retail) / Haseeb Kamran, Vodafone (Contact Centre)

2021: Elise Howard, EE

2020: Cassie Kirkham, EE

2019: Gavin Mooney, O2

2018: Joshua Higgins, Carphone Warehouse

2017: Stuart Bonner, Carphone Warehouse

2016: Aaron Robinson, Tesco Mobile

2015: Claire Pulpher, Carphone Warehouse

2014: John Sherwood, Digital Phone Company

2013: Martin Haig, Carphone Warehouse

2012: Nicola Black, Phones 4u

2011: Chris Bowden, EE