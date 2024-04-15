You haven't actually got a massive road toll bill - it's a phishing scam, FBI warns

If you get an SMS message from a toll service, claiming you owe $12.51 in unpaid fees and that if you don’t move fast, you’ll be fined an additional $50, don’t fret - it’s not real.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has issued a warning concerning an ongoing smishing campaign that seems to have hit thousands of American citizens so far.

"Since early-March 2024, the FBI Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) has received over 2,000 complaints reporting smishing texts representing road toll collection service from at least three states," the FBI said.

Do not act

The message reads "(State Toll Service Name): We've noticed an outstanding toll amount of $12.51 on your record. To avoid a late fee of $50.00, visit https://myturnpiketollservices.com to settle your balance."

So far, only certain US regions have been hit, with the FBI speculating this means the scam is moving from state to state, and that drivers in other regions could receive a similar SMS message soon. Should that happen, the law enforcement agency says victims should file a complaint with the IC3, and include the scammer’s phone number and the website listed in the message.

Those suspicious if they really do have unpaid tolls should check their account using the service’s legitimate website (as opposed to clicking on the link provided in the SMS message), or by dialing the toll service’s customer service phone number.

Among those impersonated in this campaign is Pennsylvania Turnpike, which later warned the drivers directly: "Some customers have received phishing-attempt text messages claiming to be from the PA Turnpike's toll services,” BleepingComputer cited the warning. “If you receive such a text, providing you with a link to pay an outstanding toll, do not click on the link, and delete the text.”

