Yakult Australia sees a major user data leak
Data breach hits Yakult just before hristmas
Yakult has confirmed that a “cyber incident” affecting its Australia and New Zealand IT systems has resulted in a data leak.
Details of the incident remain unconfirmed, however Yakult has revealed that the breach occurred in mid-December, leaving the Australia and New Zealand division to have to pick up the pieces at one of the most inconvenient times of the year.
According to Bleeping Computer, DragonForce, the threat actor believed to be behind the incident, claims to have compromised over 95GB of Yakult data.
Nearly 100GB of Yakult AU and NZ data leaked
The company’s Australia director, David Whatley, said in a statement to Bleeping Computer: “We first became aware of a cyber incident on the morning of the 15th of December.”
Whatley added: “We cannot yet confirm the extent of the incident. We are working with cybersecurity experts to investigate the incident as a matter of urgency.”
DragonForce, the attacker that claims responsibility for the incident, threatened to leak Yakult’s Australia and New Zealand data on its onion leak site on December 20.
“Company database, contracts, passports and much more” are listed in the leak, according to the attacker. Bleeping Computer says that the data has now been leaked, and claims to have seen some of the information, including “business documents, spreadsheets, credit applications made by Yakult Australia, employee records, and copies of identity documents such as passports.”
Whatley commented: “Our investigations are ongoing. Further updates will be provided as information becomes available.”
An incident notice was also seen on Yakult’s website on December 23. The company says it has notified the Australian Cyber Security Centre, the New Zealand National Cyber Security Centre, the Office of the Australian Information Commissioner, and the Office of the Privacy Commissioner New Zealand.
TechRadar Pro has asked Yakult for more information regarding the leak, but we did not receive an immediate response.
More from TechRadar Pro
- Worried you might have been affected in a data leak? Check out the best identity theft protection
- Boost your cybersecurity with the best firewalls and best endpoint protection software
- Major data breach leaks highly sensitive donor records of multiple charities
Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!
With several years’ experience freelancing in tech and automotive circles, Craig’s specific interests lie in technology that is designed to better our lives, including AI and ML, productivity aids, and smart fitness. He is also passionate about cars and the decarbonisation of personal transportation. As an avid bargain-hunter, you can be sure that any deal Craig finds is top value!