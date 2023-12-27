Yakult Australia sees a major user data leak

Yakult has confirmed that a “cyber incident” affecting its Australia and New Zealand IT systems has resulted in a data leak.

Details of the incident remain unconfirmed, however Yakult has revealed that the breach occurred in mid-December, leaving the Australia and New Zealand division to have to pick up the pieces at one of the most inconvenient times of the year.

According to Bleeping Computer, DragonForce, the threat actor believed to be behind the incident, claims to have compromised over 95GB of Yakult data.

Nearly 100GB of Yakult AU and NZ data leaked

The company’s Australia director, David Whatley, said in a statement to Bleeping Computer: “We first became aware of a cyber incident on the morning of the 15th of December.”

Whatley added: “We cannot yet confirm the extent of the incident. We are working with cybersecurity experts to investigate the incident as a matter of urgency.”

DragonForce, the attacker that claims responsibility for the incident, threatened to leak Yakult’s Australia and New Zealand data on its onion leak site on December 20.

“Company database, contracts, passports and much more” are listed in the leak, according to the attacker. Bleeping Computer says that the data has now been leaked, and claims to have seen some of the information, including “business documents, spreadsheets, credit applications made by Yakult Australia, employee records, and copies of identity documents such as passports.”

Whatley commented: “Our investigations are ongoing. Further updates will be provided as information becomes available.”

An incident notice was also seen on Yakult’s website on December 23. The company says it has notified the Australian Cyber Security Centre, the New Zealand National Cyber Security Centre, the Office of the Australian Information Commissioner, and the Office of the Privacy Commissioner New Zealand.

TechRadar Pro has asked Yakult for more information regarding the leak, but we did not receive an immediate response.