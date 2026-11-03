When money appears out of nowhere: How small businesses can spot and stop payment scams

TechRadar created this content as part of a paid partnership with Bitdefender. The contents of this article are entirely independent and solely reflect the editorial opinion of TechRadar

For small business owners, an unexpected payment might look like good news. A new customer has placed an order, an invoice has been settled, or an unfamiliar transaction has landed in the account. But when money arrives without an obvious explanation, the smartest response isn't to celebrate, It's to investigate.

Payment scams exploit the everyday pressures of running a business. Entrepreneurs are busy, cash flow matters, and customer relationships depend on responding quickly and professionally. Fraudsters understand this, using unexpected payments, urgent messages and convincing instructions to persuade business owners to make decisions before they've had time to check the facts.

And unfortunately, the risks are becoming harder to ignore as criminals use increasingly sophisticated digital tools to make these communications more convincing and their scams easier to scale. For small businesses without dedicated fraud teams, knowing what to look for, and having the right safeguards in place, can make the difference between a suspicious transaction and an extremely costly mistake.

Why do "random" payments happen?

An unexplained payment isn't automatically fraudulent, but it should always deserve scrutiny. Scammers can use unexpected transfers as the starting point for several different schemes, exploiting the assumption that money received is money earned.

One common tactic is the refund scam, where a fraudster sends money to a business, apparently by mistake, and then contacts the owner asking for it to be returned. They may apologise profusely, invent an urgent personal emergency or insist that a quick refund is needed to resolve an accounting error. The catch is that they ask for the money to be sent through a different channel, such as a bank transfer or gift cards.

The original payment may have come from a stolen account or compromised payment card, so if the legitimate account holder later disputes the transaction, the initial payment can be reversed, leaving the business out of pocket for the money it sent back.

Another possibility is testing stolen payment cards or hacked accounts. Criminals may use compromised payment details to make small purchases or transfers, checking whether the credentials still work. An apparently legitimate transaction could therefore be part of a wider fraud operation, and if the real cardholder disputes the payment, the business may face a chargeback, fees or the loss of goods already supplied.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Then there are phishing setups, in which the payment itself is little more than bait. Once the recipient contacts the sender, the fraudster may provide a link to a fake payment portal, request login credentials or ask the business owner to confirm sensitive information. What begins as a question about an unexplained transaction can become an attempt to take over an account.

The common overall thread is manipulation - the scammer wants the business owner to act quickly, bypass normal procedures or share information they would ordinarily keep private that they can now exploit or sell on to the highest bidder.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The warning signs every business owner should know

Although payment scams can take different forms, they often share a recognisable set of red flags. Spotting them early gives businesses the opportunity to pause before money or sensitive information changes hands.

Look out for these warning signs:

An urgent request for a refund, where the sender insists the money must be returned immediately, perhaps citing a deadline or personal emergency.

Pressure to use a different payment method, where the scammer asks you to return money by bank transfer, gift card or cryptocurrency instead of using the original payment platform.

Instructions delivered outside official channels, such as unexpected emails, messages and links which direct you to alternative websites or ask you to disclose account details.

Payments that don't make business sense. A round-number payment arrives that doesn't match an invoice, order or product price, or the sender's details don't match the customer record.

The key principle is simple, but usually effective: never assume that money received is money safely yours to return or spend. Check the transaction independently through your payment provider or bank, and never follow refund instructions supplied by an unverified sender. If a payment looks suspicious, contact the provider through its official website or app and ask how to handle it - never initiate a separate repayment yourself.

Building a stronger defence against payment fraud

Avoiding these scams doesn't require a dedicated fraud department, but it does require vigilance alongside consistent processes and a willingness to verify unusual requests rather than act on instinct.

One method is to ensure you always keep business and personal finances separate. Dedicated business accounts make transactions easier to reconcile and suspicious activity easier to identify, and mixing personal and company payments can obscure unusual transfers and potentially expose personal finances to business-related fraud.

Another useful protection is understanding what your normal transaction patterns look like. Keeping track of typical order values, customer locations, payment methods and refund volumes should be common practice - but although a transaction that falls outside these patterns isn't necessarily fraudulent, it may deserve a closer look. Reconcile payments against invoices and orders regularly, and investigate discrepancies promptly.

Securing the accounts that control your money will also go a long way. Make sure you always use strong, unique passwords for banking, payment platforms and business email accounts. Enable two-factor authentication (2FA) wherever available, and turn on alerts for large transactions, password changes and new logins, and where possible, limit account access to employees who genuinely need it.

Giving your team clear rules is another key step, as anyone who handles customer payments should know that unexpected refunds require verification. Establish a policy that prohibits returning unexplained payments through alternative channels, and encourage staff to check suspicious messages with a colleague before responding. Regular training can help employees recognise fake invoices, phishing links and attempts to impersonate customers or suppliers.

Finally, recognise that payment fraud often begins outside the payment platform itself. A fake invoice might arrive by email, a fraudulent website might imitate a trusted service, or a phishing message might steal the credentials needed to access a legitimate account. That's why good financial procedures need to be backed by effective cybersecurity.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Why Bitdefender Ultimate Small Business Security is a valuable partner

For small businesses looking to bring these safeguards together, Bitdefender Ultimate Small Business Security offers a practical way to strengthen protection without having to build an in-house security operation.

The service combines antivirus and device protection with email security, password management, VPN access, digital identity protection for all employees and business asset exposure monitoring. Its scam protection features are particularly relevant to payment fraud, helping users identify and block suspicious messages, links and websites.

Its Scam Protection Pro tool allows employees to check a suspicious message or link before responding, clicking or paying, offering an additional layer of scrutiny when an unexpected payment request or refund instruction doesn't feel right. Web and email protection can also help guard against phishing attempts designed to steal credentials or direct employees towards fraudulent sites.

Centralised management makes it easier for business owners to oversee protection across employees and devices, while support for Windows, macOS, Android and iOS reflects the reality these days that key business activity rarely takes place on a single machine or ecosystem.

Financial controls, and suspicious payments should always be verified with the relevant bank or payment provider, but combining those controls with cybersecurity tools designed to detect digital scams can make it much harder for fraudsters to exploit a moment of confusion.

For start-up owners entrepreneurs, the lesson is clear: an unexplained payment is a reason to stop and check, not an invitation to act quickly. With consistent procedures, informed employees and a comprehensive security solution such as Bitdefender Ultimate Small Business Security, small businesses can reduce their exposure to payment scams while keeping their attention where it belongs - on serving customers and growing the business.

Try our free 30-day protection built for busy founders, not IT teams