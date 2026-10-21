State Bank of India reports cyberattack — thousands of customer records affected, here's what we know

State Bank of India is investigating a suspected dark web data leak affecting thousands of customer records

Exposed information reportedly includes personal details, loan-related data, and customer identifiers

Bank has launched a forensic investigation but has not yet confirmed the source or authenticity of the leak

The State Bank of India (SBI) has confirmed losing sensitive data on thousands of its users, and worryingly said that it doesn’t yet know when or where the leak took place.

SBI is India’s largest public-sector bank, and one of the country’s biggest financial institutions. Its majority owner is the Indian government, and it provides services such as personal and business banking, loans, credit cards, and similar.

The company has filed a new report with the country’s stock exchange, saying it experienced “an incident involving the loss of certain data.” In the filing, it said that in mid-October 2026 it was contacted by its Threat Intelligence Service Provider, the Defence Cyber Agency, and CERT-In, in response to an alert regarding data leaking into the dark web.

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Leaking PII

375,000 records were apparently made available on the dark web, among which were 3,897 bank customer records containing Personally Identifiable Information (PII).

“The exposed information reportedly included customers’ registered mobile numbers, dates of birth, names, gender, email addresses, residential addresses, branch and CIF identifiers, lead IDs, and metadata associated with loan/lead records and other related files,” the filing says.

So far, the bank does not know if the leak is authentic, who leaked it, or how they obtained the data. It kicked off a detailed investigation to determine the source and extent of the exposure, and assess any associated risks. Cyber incident response and containment protocols were triggered, and an independent CERT-In-empanelled cybersecurity agency was brought in for forensic analysis.

The bank stressed that the leak does not have a material impact on its business operations, and that it expects to continue functioning as usual.

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In the meantime, an X account called CyberPulse56 flagged a dark web forum post, made on October 16 2026 by a threat actor called Siriusim. In the post, the actor claimed to have 375,000 CSV rows and 2,722 PDF documents belonging to the bank. They allegedly contained personal customer information, loan applications and supporting documents, account-opening applications, and address and other application-related details.

The Free Press Journal later established that the post was made on BreachForums, one of the most popular dark web cybercrime forums, and concluded that at least some of the data found there was authentic. It found that a WhatsApp profile picture associated with one number matched the passport-size photograph on that person’s KYC document, and it also found that the shared sample was primarily related to loans and contained KYC fields.

No clear connection to SBI

However, there was no information connecting the data to SBI, any of its subsidiaries, or third-party providers in its supply chain. Therefore, we cannot conclude if SBI was actually breached or not. There are a number of ways this data might have wound up on the dark web - it could originate from an older breach, it could be from an entirely different entity, or it could be a recycling of multiple older breaches - something cybercriminals are known for doing.

However, if the data is confirmed authentic, it could be a major risk for the bank’s customers. Information such as postal addresses, CIF identifiers, and loan records, can be used to create highly convincing phishing emails, through which the victims could end up downloading malware, or sharing vital login credentials with the attackers.

This type of stage-two compromise can then lead to ransomware or BEC attacks, which could cause severe disruptions, trigger class-action lawsuits, and result in brand erosion. SBI users should be wary of incoming email messages, especially those claiming to be from the bank, carrying a sense of urgency, or threatening account closure or funds displacement.

Via The Hacker News

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