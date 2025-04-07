SMEs are losing billions to cyberattacks every year

News
By published

A single attack could put many SMEs out of business, report warns

A person walking past the front of a Vodafone store, with the logo in large above the door
(Image credit: Vodafone)
  • New Vodafone research outlines serious worries for UK SMEs
  • Many businesses receive no cybersecurity training
  • Growing organizations are most at risk

Smaller businesses face a serious threat from cybercriminals, new research from Vodafone has revealed, with an estimated £3.4 billion in revenue lost per year to cyberattacks.

Growing organisations are at particular risk, with 80% of those with over 50 employees experiencing an attack - four times more than those with fewer than 50 workers.

Worryingly, over half (52%) of SMEs have not received cybersecurity training, and Vodafone argues that “more targeted awareness campaigns are needed” to make sure cybersecurity is engrained into SME business plans, and to “support proactive cyber risk management.”

Monitor your credit score with TransUnion starting at $29.95/month

Monitor your credit score with TransUnion starting at $29.95/month

TransUnion is a credit monitoring service that helps you stay on top of your financial health. With real-time alerts, credit score tracking, and identity theft protection, it ensures you never miss important changes. You'll benefit from a customizable online interface with clear insights into your credit profile. Businesses also benefit from TransUnion’s advanced risk assessment tools.

Preferred partner (What does this mean?)

View Deal

AI acceleration

These attacks are costly too, with 28% of surveyed SMEs warning the average incident cost (£6,940) would be enough to put them out of business, which equates to roughly 530,000 businesses at risk.

Most SMEs are concerned about the effects of AI on cyberattacks, and rightly so.

AI is allowing attackers with fewer skills to send out more attacks , and these are more sophisticated than ever before. The barrier of entry for cybercriminals is significantly reduced thanks to AI technologies, which is proving a challenge for SMEs and global organisations alike.

In fact, AI-powered cyber threats are becoming the biggest worry for businesses of all size, with the skills shortage seriously impacting the average firm’s ability to defend against a growing onslaught of attacks.

“Addressing the cybersecurity gap requires decisive government action to minimise revenue losses and incentivise investment in digital security,” said Nick Gliddon, Business Director at Vodafone UK.

“This report calls on policymakers to take immediate and decisive action to protect SMEs online, by offering financial support in the form of tax incentives, grants, and subsidies for cybersecurity training and certification.”

“Ensuring the security of these businesses is not merely about preventing financial losses - it is about fostering their long-term resilience and sustaining their vital contributions to the broader economy.”

You might also like

Ellen Jennings-Trace
Ellen Jennings-Trace
Staff Writer

Ellen has been writing for almost four years, with a focus on post-COVID policy whilst studying for BA Politics and International Relations at the University of Cardiff, followed by an MA in Political Communication. Before joining TechRadar Pro as a Junior Writer, she worked for Future Publishing’s MVC content team, working with merchants and retailers to upload content.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about security
A file and folder transferring data with a red warning mark indicating malware.

Kellogg reveals data breach, but it's lacking any real crunch
Abstract image of cyber security in action.

Massive Europcar data breach affects around 200,000 customers
making tax digital

DOGE planning “hackathon” to build a “mega API” for accessing all IRS and taxpayer data
See more latest
Most Popular
making tax digital
DOGE planning “hackathon” to build a “mega API” for accessing all IRS and taxpayer data
Y2K cast looking shocked
Max's #1 most-watched movie Y2K isn't the throwback I wanted – here are 3 better films to stream instead
The orange CMF by Nothing Phone 1 on a grey background
Nothing announces new CMF Phone 2 Pro phone and earbuds, but forgets its best product
A file and folder transferring data with a red warning mark indicating malware.
Kellogg reveals data breach, but it's lacking any real crunch
Tesla Cybertruck
The Tesla Cybertruck’s range-extending battery pack has stealthily disappeared, suggesting the project might be dead
onepluswatch 3 in a gravel explosion
The OnePlus Watch 3 release date is finally here, with pre-orders shipping from April 15
People in business suits adding cash to a piggy bank
Microsoft apologizes after publishing incorrect software prices
Meta AI
Meta launches new Llama 4 AI for all your apps, but it still feels limited compared to what ChatGPT and Gemini can do
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Review
The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra could have a new camera lens but no magnets
A hand holding an iPhone showing a guide to new Apple Intelligence features in the Mail app
This iPhone feature has been blamed for the Signalgate fiasco – here’s how to avoid your own group chat nightmare