Serve your country through cyber, White House says

Earlier this week, the United States White House unveiled a new initiative, called Service for America.

This initiative, created together with the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) and Office of Personnel Management (OPM), aims to get more people interested in cybersecurity, and thus help bolster the overall cybersecurity posture in both public, and private sectors.

In this context, cybersecurity jobs are being pitched as serving the country: “Throughout our history, generation after generation of Americans have stepped up to meet the challenges of their day, protecting and serving our Nation in a variety of ways,” the announcement on the White House website reads.

Filling the gap

“Every day in our Nation, we Americans find ourselves up against bad actors in cyberspace, whether they are foreign Governments or cyber criminals. It is crucial that we have a strong cyber workforce to address these threats and strengthen our resistance to them.”

The initiative is described as a “recruiting, hiring, and engagement sprint” which will connect Americans to “good-paying, meaningful jobs” in cyber, technology, and artificial intelligence. That sprint will include multiple career events taking place in September and October, as well as different seminars for job seekers to teach them how to apply for a federal government job. Finally, there will be week-long workshops from NIST on exploring cybersecurity careers.

There are currently some 500,000 open cyber-related jobs in the United States, the White House claims, adding that the number is only going to grow, with the growth of products, services, artificial intelligence, and more. The White House also says that there is a misconception that cyber jobs are only reserved for people with a computer science degree and a “deeply technical background” while, in truth, the jobs are “available to anyone who wants to pursue them”.

More details about the initiative can be found on this link.

Via The Register