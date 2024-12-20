Safety policies are needed for safe AI adoption, security leaders say

Suyrvey finds Generative AI is being used more than ever in cybersecurity

Security leaders overwhelmingly prefer GenAI through platforms

The benefits don't yet outweigh the risks for most

New research has claimed cybersecurity leaders aren’t ready to adopt AI as a point solution just yet, with 80% of respondents preferring GenAI delivered through cybersecurity platforms.

The CrowdStrike 2024 State of AI in Cybersecurity survey found there are mixed feelings on AI in regards to safety and privacy controls, especially as Generative AI is in its infancy, and comes with significant security risks in its current form.

Top concerns for security leaders include the exposure of sensitive data to underlying Large Language Models, adversarial attacks on GenAI tools, and the tendency for hallucinations in GenAI, along with concerns about the lack of guardrails in GenAI tools and insufficient public policy regulations.

For security experts, by security experts

Crucially, security leaders are taking steps to ensure that policy frameworks are being used responsibly, and 87% of respondents have implemented new security policies, or are in the process of developing policies to govern AI adoption.

Do the risks outweigh the rewards? Not really. Whilst 39% of cybersecurity experts think that the benefits are greater than the risks, 40% think they're comparable, and 21% think the dangers outweigh the rewards.

Unsurprisingly, security workers believe GenAI should be specifically built for cybersecurity, with 76% of respondents preferring purpose-built tools over generic, one size fits all solutions.

This is reflected in the top purchase factors for IT workers, with the ability to improve an organization’s response and detection of attacks the top priority, alongside operational efficiency, and mitigating the impact of the IT skills shortage.

As generative AI is evolving, so is the cyber landscape. GenAI is increasingly being used in threat detection and automated security solutions, with most organizations optimistic about AI’s future in cybersecurity.