OpenWrt debuts "unbrickable" hacker-friendly, security-focused wireless router that promises to "never be locked"

OpenWrt launches "unbrickable" security-focused wireless router

Dual-band Wi-Fi 6 connectivity ensures fast, reliable internet access

Open-source firmware guarantees no lock-in or obsolescence risks

OpenWrt has officially launched its first dedicated wireless router that promises unrivalled security protection.

Developed in collaboration with Banana Pi, the OpenWrt One is specifically designed to meet the needs of hackers and security-conscious users.

Available for just $89, the OpenWrt One promises to offer a long-lasting, open, and flexible solution for users who value control and security in their networking hardware.

A router built for the OpenWrt community

The OpenWrt One is powered by the MediaTek MT7981B system-on-chip (SoC), supports dual-band Wi-Fi 6 with the MediaTek MT7976C chipset, and offers 2x2 2.4 GHz and 3x3 5 GHz wireless connectivity. For wired connections, the router includes one 2.5 Gbit WAN port and one 1 Gbit LAN port, ensuring fast, reliable internet access.

In terms of storage and expandability, the OpenWrt One features 128MB of SPI NAND and 16MB of SPI NOR flash memory, with additional storage options through a 2230/2242 NVMe PCIe 2.0 slot. It also includes a USB 2.0 Type-A port for connecting peripherals and a USB Type-C port for power delivery and serial interface, providing ample options for customization.

The router's hacker-friendly design includes a mechanical switch for boot selection between NAND and NOR flash, as well as a mikroBUS expansion slot for additional hardware add-ons. Fully compliant with FCC, EC, and RoHS standards, the OpenWrt One is built with security and open source innovation at its core.

According to OpenWrt, what sets OpenWrt One apart from other routers is its dedication to being open and secure. Software Freedom Conservancy (SFC), a group that worked with OpenWrt on the project claims that it comes with OpenWrt’s open-source firmware which guarantees that it will never be locked and it is designed to be "forever unbrickable." This means users can experiment with different configurations, flash new firmware, and make modifications without the risk of rendering the device unusable.

The OpenWrt One launch comes at a time when many older routers and network devices are becoming obsolete due to unpatched vulnerabilities. Manufacturers often abandon support for these devices, leaving users with few options other than replacing hardware. With OpenWrt, users can continue using their existing devices by flashing the open source firmware, extending the life of their hardware and improving security.

Many users are turning to open source solutions like OpenWrt as manufacturers stop supporting older models. For instance, D-Link recently refused to patch critical security flaws in over 60,000 NAS devices, effectively turning them into e-waste. In contrast, the OpenWrt One is designed to avoid these issues, giving users peace of mind that their router will remain secure and usable for years to come.