Even cybersecurity pros don't fully trust AI just yet

AI in cybersecurity is a double-edged sword, workers think
There’s no shortage of research on AI, and new studies continue to be revealed. However, with the passing of ChatGPT’s one-year anniversary, attention has turned to the efficacy of AI, with CyberArk noting it still has some way to go.
The company's report found nine in 10 (88%) UK cybersecurity teams are now using artificial intelligence to improve detection, according to the report, but that doesn’t mean that nine in 10 companies have immediately unlocked better cybersecurity.
IT workers aren’t the only ones to have adopted the tech – threat actors have also been using AI to develop more sophisticated attacks.
Has AI actually helped cybersecurity?
Not only are generative AI tools helping malicious individuals to target companies with more elaborate attacks, but the technology has also put previously complex attacks in the hands of less tech-savvy individuals, further adding to the number of attacks.
Workers are now increasingly worried about the exploitation of vulnerabilities, the injection of malware, the impersonation of employees through deepfakes, and phishing campaigns, all accelerated by AI.
CyberArk says that artificial intelligence has actually opened up “a whole new pandora’s box of security vulnerabilities.”
It’s not all doom and gloom, though. Companies are all seeing the effects of a global skills shortage, but there is hope that AI could help plug some gaps, such as the shortage of 3.4 million cybersecurity workers.
Senior Director for Field Technology Office at CyberArk, David Higgins, said: “Cybersecurity teams have to tread extremely carefully in their dealings with AI. Balancing the undoubted benefits it brings with the sizeable risks it creates is no simple task.”
Higgins advocates for better AI-specific company guidelines and policies, as well as employee cybersecurity training, identity security controls, and malware defenses.
