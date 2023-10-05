Dashlane now supports passkeys in Android 14

Dashlane has announced that it will be supporting passkeys on the newly-announced Android 14 mobile operating system.

The news follows hot the heels of the password manager's previous announcement of supporting passkeys on iOS 17 on iPhones, which began rolling out to users in September. Now mobile users of both platforms can create and use passkeys with Dashlane on their devices.

Alongside, Dashlane also has new data claiming that people who use passkeys are 70% more likely to sign-in to a given service than when they use passwords, which the firm believes shows just how much easier they are to use.

Passkeys for all mobile users

On Android 14, when you go to create a passkey for a certain service, a pop will appear from the Dashlane, asking if you want save the passkey with Dashlane. There is also an option to "Save another way," if you want to save the passkey with another service, such as with Google's proprietary password manager. This same pop up will also appear on iOS 17 devices.

Saving passkeys with a third-party manager like Dashlane means that you can use them across all your devices that are compatible with Dashlane, which includes desktops - Windows, Mac, and even Linux - as well various internet browsers with the Dashlane extension.

More and more services are beginning to support passkeys for users to login to their accounts with, after an initially slow uptake. Dashlane even has a useful directory showing which services support them, although the list isn't exhaustive.

Aside from the big tech companies and other password managers, prominent brands that support passkeys include eBay, PayPal, and BestBuy. It also looks as if WhatsApp, LinkedIn, and X (FKA Twitter) will be adding support soon too.

Passkeys are governed by the FIDO Alliance, a cross-industry association that has the likes of Apple, Google, Microsoft, and others on its board. They are thought to be safer as well as more convenient, since they are phishing resistant. This is because no one knows what the cryptographic keys actually are - not even the user.

All that is required to use them is whatever you use to lock your device, which typically means your fingerprint, face, or PIN. Physical security keys can also be used to authenticate them too.