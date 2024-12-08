Seagate adds affordable enterprise grade tier to its Lyve cloud storage; infrequent access tranche costs a mere $45/TB/year

Lyve Cloud offers scalable, secure, S3-compatible object storage

Infrequent access tier offers cost-efficient storage for rarely used data

Affordable at $3.75/TB, ensures security, durability, and flexibility

First launched back in 2021, Seagate’s Lyve cloud storage is a scalable, S3-compatible object storage platform designed to help enterprises manage, store, and access their data efficiently, offering high durability, low latency, and predictable pricing.

In a bid to help enterprises manage long-term data retention, Seagate has introduced a new, affordable “infrequent access" tier for its service which can provide cost-efficient storage for data that is accessed infrequently, while maintaining instant availability and eliminating retrieval fees.

Melyssa Banda, senior vice president of Edge Storage and Services at Seagate, said, “Nearly 65% of our customers are actively seeking an archive tier that is economical and provides both flexibility and customer choice to their S3 offering. Now our cloud object storage users can easily scale storage resources to accommodate their growing and evolving data requirements.”

Highly affordable

The new tier allows enterprises to move less frequently used data to a lower-cost storage option. Despite the reduced pricing, Seagate insists users retain the same high durability, low latency, and performance guarantees as its standard Lyve cloud object storage service. It also offers enterprise-grade security features, including encryption and immutability.

The infrequent access tier is expected to be particularly beneficial for industries such as healthcare, finance, and media that have large volumes of data that must be preserved but are not accessed regularly. Examples of data suitable for this tier include active archives, compliance and regulatory records, and log data for auditing and historical analysis.

The infrequent access tier is available now via subscription with pricing at $3.75/TB per month ($45/TB a year), potentially allowing organizations to budget more effectively for long-term storage needs. Features include SOC 2, ISO27001, and HIPAA compliance, ensuring secure and reliable data management.

