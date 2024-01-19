Samsung's most durable smartphone gets a worthy upgrade — with a 50-megapixel camera, removable battery and an audio port in tow

Samsung has unveiled its latest rugged smartphone for enterprises, the Galaxy XCover7. designed to withstand the rigors of field and frontline work, and comes with 5G connectivity, an upgraded mobile processor, and increased memory.

The upgraded smartphone has a 6.6-inch FHD+ TFT display, 50-megapixel camera, and a removable 4,050mAh battery, a rarity in modern smartphones.

The Galaxy XCover7 is equipped with a 6nm Octa-Core Processor and offers 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, which can be expanded up to 1TB via a microSD card. Its rear camera boasts a 50MP Wide F1.8 lens with flash, while the front shooter offers a 5MP F2.0 lens.

Galaxy XCover7, built to withstand harsh environments

The Galaxy XCover7 also features a dual SIM setup with an embedded SIM option. The interface includes a Type-C USB 2.0, POGO Pin for charging, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

The device supports 5G and LTE connectivity, and includes Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth v5.3, and NFC.

In terms of durability, the smartphone is IP68 rated, meaning it's water and dust resistant. It also meets the MIL-STD-810H standard, having been tested against specific environmental conditions like humidity, immersion, salt fog, dust, vibration, and drops. Its screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+, so it should survive most accidental encounters with the ground.

The Galaxy XCover7 features face recognition and a programmable key that can be customized via the XCover Key. It supports Dolby Atmos sound and comes with Samsung Knox for security, including Samsung Knox Vault.

Jerry Park, EVP and Head of Global Mobile B2B Team, MX Business at Samsung Electronics, said, "Samsung understands that businesses today face unprecedented challenges and opportunities, and they need devices that can keep up with their dynamic needs. That’s why we created the Galaxy XCover7, the ultimate ruggedized device for the frontline.”

The Galaxy XCover7 will be available towards the end of January 2024.