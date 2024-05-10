Sage unveils Copilot, SMB tools to help boost productivity for all businesses

Sage has unveiled two new accounting software suites designed to cater to small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs) in the UK, with plans to expand into more markets soon.

The new products, Sage for Accountants and Sage for Small Business, will be available in three different tiers – Essentials, Standard and Premium.

More importantly, customers signing up to the new suites will be among the first Sage customers to benefit from its new Copilot generative AI functionality.

Sage EVP for Accounting and HR, Neal Watkins, commented: “With these new suites we are making it easier for data and work to flow between our products, helping accountants, bookkeepers and SMBs to do more, easily and more efficiently than ever before.”

Sage for Accountants promises to streamline client management and operational processes. It also offers integration with other tools, making it a one-stop shop for accountants to manage multiple clients.

Targeted at the business owners who may be working with an accountant, Sage for Small Businesses helps admins manage a range of factors, from cashflows to teams.

The introduction of Sage Copilot, an AI-powered productivity assistant exclusive to the UK launch, adds to the appeal of the accounting software. Designed to automate administrative tasks and offer real-time insights, Sage Copilot promises to deliver efficiency enhancements for businesses and accountants.

Early adopters in the UK will be the first to get the artificial intelligence, with customers in Canada expected to get a launch very soon.

Watkins added: “Our goal is to eliminate complexity and provide essential tools that not only ensure business success but also enhance the value of human work.”

The two new suites are available now, priced at £0, £95 and £245 per month for Sage for Accountants, and £14, £28 and £36 per month for Sage for Small Business.